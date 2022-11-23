How an Author/Driver Sells Books to Her Lyft Customers – In The News – 11/23/2024

Deliver with one hand – take with the other.

Woman driving Amazon delivery truck steals packages in Brooklyn

“She was seen removing packages that were already at the home and loading them into the truck, the NYPD said.”

The home’s owner hosts a popular website about Area 51.

Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website

“I believe the search, executed with completely unnecessary force by overzealous government agents was meant as a message to silence the Area 51 research community…”

The will of the people has prevailed.

Michigan school district removes sexually explicit books after parents’ outrage

“The challenged titles represent 0.002% of the titles in the district’s collection, which includes more than 300,000 titles and almost 500,000 books, according to the district.”

Biden administration requests immunity for Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi killing: ‘Beyond ironic’

“The request is a controversial one after President Biden promised ‘consequences’ on his campaign trail for Saudi officials following the 2018 death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.”

Life lessons worth repeating.

Virtues of courage, compassion, work, friendship — these must be taught, say Bill Bennett, Elayne Bennett

“Politics has so overwhelmed us today that we sometimes forget there are things that are even more important than that — such as the raising of children. We thought it was time to renew that idea with this book.”

Treat people like numbers, this is what happens.

Amazon’s Customer Satisfaction Slips With Shoppers

“Last year, customer satisfaction at Amazon declined to a record low on the American Customer Satisfaction Index, which tracks shopper approval at more than 400 of the largest companies in the U.S.”

Great way to share the Gospel – AND sell books!

Lyft drivers spread the Gospel with ride-hailing ministries

“Passengers often buy her books or tip her generously and she proudly keeps a five-out-of-five-star rating. She usually plays George Michael on weekdays and gospel music on Sundays when she’s working and can’t make it to church.”

For being such a “progressive” company, they sure are using old fashioned “union busting” to protect their profits.

Judge orders Amazon to stop retaliating against union organizers

“On Friday, U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati ruled there was ‘reasonable cause’ to believe the e-commerce giant committed an unfair labor practice by firing Bryson.”

