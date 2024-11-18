Hospital Backs Down on Defamation Suit…Against a TEENAGER! – In The News – 11/16/2024

Hospital backs down on defamation suit … against a TEENAGER!

VICTORY! Maine hospital backs down from defamation threat over teen’s criticism

“When 15-year-old Samson Cournane wrote a petition calling attention to patient-safety concerns at a local hospital, the hospital threatened to sue his mother for defamation.”

Her book became an instant New York Times #1 best seller.

Melania Trump reveals how she stays calm, cool, focused and healthy: ‘Guiding principle’

“As an adult, there comes a moment when you become solely responsible for the life you lead. You must take charge, embrace that responsibility, and become the architect of your own future.”

Yes, there are many books that are NOT appropriate for children!

Eagle City leaders won’t say why they fired 2 on library board who voted to relocate books

“The decision came weeks after another closed-door decision regarding the library: the board’s 3-1 vote to relocate 23 books in the library considered ‘harmful to minors…’”

I’ve never in my life cried or thrown a tantrum after an election…

Superman Writer Has Epic Meltdown Over Trump: Wants To Quit

“Waid recently went so far as to support Trump’s assassination attempt in July by ‘yelling’ on social media at the shooter for missing: ‘F–king idiot with sh–ty eyesight,’ said Waid.”

Eye roll…

‘Captain Marvel’ Writer Has Epic Meltdown Following Trump Victory

“DeConnick was hired by Marvel Comics to usher in a feminist liberal version of Captain Marvel, a legendary character first created as a blond white dude, Mar-Vell, back in 1978.”

When will Americans finally get tired of network news LYING to them, and STOP WATCHING?

Catherine Herridge Reveals Backstory behind CBS Censoring Hunter Biden Laptop Reporting

“CBS fired Herridge earlier this year and seized her reporting files on her way out the door. The network returned her files a few days later following union pressure and intense criticism.”

Oklahomans freak out when they lose their P*rnHub!!

New Law Requires Age Verification For Adult Websites In Oklahoma, Sparking Debate Over Privacy And Free Speech

“’Once the parent requests the block, the websites would block access from the identified home network or mobile device unless a user’s age is verified,’ Alvord said. But rather than creating a way to verify age, the large pornography company P*rnhub turned off all access in Oklahoma.”

