Miami Herald’s newest writer is a robot; University invents brain-typing; and MORE! – In the News – 11/12/2021

* Journalism

Real estate sales stories are one thing. But, can it write a news story?

Meet the Miami Herald’s Newest Writer: A Robot!

“Bot tends to favor the words ‘fetched’ and ‘roomy.’ It likes to include “Florida” in its headlines even if it’s a tad obvious.”

* Education

Is it bigoted to choose age-appropriate reading material for children?

A ‘War on Books’? Conservatives Push for Audits of School Libraries

“…the latest uproar over school libraries comes as conservatives attempt to ride a wave of ‘white backlash’ among Trump supporters to victory in next year’s midterm election.”

* Defamation

I guess you’re not allowed to criticize Ireland’s Health Minister

N. Ireland Official Suing Van Morrison Over COVID Criticism

“The defamation suit relates to three incidents in which Morrison criticized Swann, calling him ‘a fraud’ and ‘very dangerous.'”

* Writing

Writing might be faster, but editing out static (erratic thoughts) will be a problem…

From brain to screen: a scientist is ready to directly turn what you think into words

“A new method created by a team of Stanford University researchers allows a patient to type with record-breaking speed using only his brain…”

* Free Speech

Elizabeth Warren has apparently never read the FIRST AMENDMENT

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s concerns over COVID-19 Book Draw Lawsuit from Vermont Publishing Company

“Warren also issued a news release suggesting the company’s actions were ‘unethical, unacceptable, and potentially unlawful.'”

Is teaching white children in schools that they are “bad” because of their skin color protected under the First Amendment??

District Under Fire for Firing Superintendent Amid Battle Over Free Speech in Schools

“The escalating disputes in the Newberg School Board come as schools nationwide have become battlegrounds, with arguments over vaccine and mask mandates, how racism is addressed in teaching, instruction related to sexuality and gender-neutral bathrooms.”

* Amazon

Do Amazon drivers know that UPS drivers can earn around twice as much?

Work For Amazon? Get Ready To Hear From The Teamsters

“In one recent conversation, a driver told him he had been getting a raise every few weeks — 15 cents here, 35 cents there, bringing his total hourly wage to $17.35 after two years on the job. Jefferson told him UPS drivers make twice as much. “He dropped his head and shook it. He didn’t realize it,” says Jefferson, 59, a forklift operator who used to work for UPS and has been part of the Teamsters union for 15 years.”

The truck was cut just behind the driver’s seat!

Amazon delivery truck cut in half by Amtrak train

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the lone occupant of an Amazon delivery truck that was cut in half by an Amtrak train in Ixonia Wednesday survived the incident and was taken to a local hospital for observation.”

