Movies Have Ratings. Should Books? – In The News – 11/05/2022

Is there no original material left?

James Corden accused of stealing Noel Fielding joke in resurfaced tweet after telling Ricky Gervais bit

“I inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him.”

Potential Libel Case

Pro-life woman ‘outraged’ her face used to promote ‘demonic activity’ in pro-choice ad touted by Clinton

“I will not stand by as you use my face, my tears, and my passion in a way that promotes demonic activity,” Petty added in part. She also demanded an apology.

Children can’t attend Rated R movies. Should books have ratings as well?

HASD teacher accused of bringing ‘controversial’ book to class; superintendent responds

“The book, which is described as a graphic memoir about sexuality and coming out, has been the center of controversy for the past few years as schools around the country have worked to ban the text from curriculums and libraries.”

Pondering the Effects of a Frightening Book

The Cloud: The dystopian book that changed Germany

“The Cloud was incredibly timely, because it was written right after Chernobyl. And it coincided with that entire discussion around the risks and danger of nuclear power, but also, in the late 80s, the end of the Cold War, disarmament, and reconciliation.”

They are actually SAYING that we don’t have a right to free speech.

Dick Durbin dragged for claiming free speech ‘does not include spreading misinformation’: ‘It literally does’

“We simply must start electing people with at least a minimal level of [civic] literacy. This is not that. Embarrassingly not that.”

