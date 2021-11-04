“Parents Should Not Pick School Books?!”; Jailed for Posting “Misinformation” – In the News – 11/04/21

* Education / Textbooks

And he’s wondering why he LOST…

McAuliffe: Parents Should Not Pick School Books — ‘We Have Experts’ Who Do That

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they teach.”

* Publishing

Chief Booster Rocket Engineer and author of Challenger disaster book dies at 83

Remembering Allan McDonald: He Refused To Approve Challenger Launch, Exposed Cover-Up

“I made the smartest decision I ever made in my lifetime…”

The Feds Do Something Right for a Change…

Justice Department Sues to Block Penguin Random House’s Acquisition of Rival Publisher Simon & Schuster

“The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today to block Penguin Random House’s proposed acquisition of its close competitor, Simon & Schuster. As alleged in the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, this acquisition would enable Penguin Random House, which is already the largest book publisher in the world, to exert outsized influence over which books are published in the United States and how much authors are paid for their work.”

Apple Already Panders to China…but We Guess Not Enough?

Chinese Publisher Wins $1.87 Million Damages in Copyright Lawsuit Against Apple

“In the court’s opinion, Apple, as the App Store’s actual operator, has control and management capabilities over what is made available on its platform.”

* Censorship / Free Speech

With all the snowflakes in the world, half of Europe could wind up in jail!

UK’s Online Safety Bill could spell jail time for trolls

“The broad law would place an emphasis on the experience of the receiver of the message and the “harmful effects” the message had on that person…”

* Social Media / Censorship

Pretty clear that FakeBook is PRO-Dictator and PRO-Marxist

Report: Mark Zuckerberg personally approved censorship of Facebook posts critical of Vietnam’s government

“In turn with Zuckerberg’s decision, the platform effectively became the Vietnamese government’s hunting grounds for pro-democracy activists and environmental groups, with users landing in jail for “even mildly critical posts,” according to The Post.”

* Libel / Journalism

Jailed for “libel” – because they recorded a trial.

Three Uzbek Journalists, Entrepreneur Sentenced On Libel Charges

“The Judges Council accused the four of insulting the judge and bailiffs, disobeying an official order to leave the courtroom, and spreading untruthful information about the authorities by publishing the video.”

Public Figures Don’t Get to Say Whatever They Want Without Fear of Lawsuits

Libel lawsuit against Sen. Rogers raises thorny questions

“Smith is a talent agent and director of a modeling agency owned by Pamela Young, who sued saying the ad “unnecessarily tarnished” her reputation. Young said the ad subjected her agency to “hatred” and “contempt” and drove away business.”

