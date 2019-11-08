Blackbeard’s Ship Center of Copyright Case; Amazon Removes Books Before They’re Launched; Shoppers Leaving Amazon for Walmart; Newspapers Going Non-Profit?!; AND MORE! …In The News – 11/08/2019

Turning Newspapers into Non-Profits? What could go wrong??

In historic shift, The Salt Lake Tribune gets IRS approval to become a nonprofit

“The current business model for local newspapers is broken and beyond repair.”

Journalism Students Struggle

Fake news? No jobs? Prospective Journalists Soldier On

“When I look at local news and see what’s happening, I’m pessimistic,” said Kathleen Culver, journalism professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

B&N Still Wallowing in Litigation Over its Former CEO

B&N Pursues ‘Risky’ Move Against Fired CEO

“Parneros is seeking ‘approximately $70 million’ in damages for the defamation claim alone.”

No, the government can’t violate copyright law without repercussions

The pirate Blackbeard is laughing in his grave over a SCOTUS copyright case

“The ship was discovered in 1996 by a private entity, which hired Nautilus Productions to film the find. Nautilus registered copyrights for its videos and images that North Carolina used with no license.”

Another reason to NOT put all your eggs in the Amazon basket…

Amazon Removes Two Christian Fiction Books – Jon Del Arroz’s Glorified and Declan Finn’s Deus Vult

“Amazon shut down Jon Del Arroz’s Glorified novel along with Declan Finn’s Deus Vult novel from publisher Silver Empire…”

Is Amazon Losing it’s Iron Grip?

As Shoppers Lose Interest In Amazon, Brands Shift To Selling On Walmart

“As with any change in shopper preferences, consumer brands are preparing to make changes. That includes setting up shop on the Walmart marketplace.”

Amazon Wins Against Discrimination Suit

Jury sides with Amazon in discrimination lawsuit brought by former tech manager

“The lawsuit filed in 2016 alleges Haydar ‘was repeatedly subjected to demeaning comments directed at his national origin, religion, and marital status, given false and derogatory performance reviews, passed over for promotion in favor of less successful Caucasian peers, and denied transfers and other career opportunities.'”

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!