Witches Are Reporting That Their Spells Aren’t Working Against Trump; AND MUCH MORE! – In The News – 10/30/24

Bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble. This one made us laugh!

Witches Report Their Spells Against Trump Aren’t Working: ‘He Has a Shield’

“‘Some other witches have mentioned that doing spells directly against Trump are not as effective as we might hope as he seems to have some kind of protection around him,’ she complains.”

I, myself, have always thought that “news” organizations should (at pretend to be) neutral. Remember when you could watch unbiased, straight reporting on the nightly news years ago?

Washington Post union, staffers revolt over decision not to endorse a presidential candidate, blame Bezos

“We are already seeing cancellations from once loyal readers. This decision undercuts the works of our members at a time when we should be building our readers’ trust, not losing it.”

I received a similar text this week but it said I didn’t vote in the 2022 election. I DID!

Misleading text messages from ‘voter mobilization’ group create confusion in key swing states

“AllVote spokesperson Charlotte Clymer told CNN the organization estimates ‘several thousand registered voters were affected by our error’ – referring to the text messages received by Pennsylvania voters over the weekend.”

Are school boards no longer accountable to “We The People?”

Sixth Circuit tests free speech limits at Tennessee school board meetings

“…any speaker must publicly disclose his or her address before making a comment, and no comments deemed ‘abusive’ toward the board or its members are allowed.”

Tyranny in Britain.

British Man Convicted of Criminal Charges for Praying Silently Near Abortion Clinic

“The man, Adam Smith-Connor, did not attempt to harass, intimidate, or interact in any way with those entering the clinic. Instead, he wordlessly prayed with his head bowed slightly. He wasn’t even on clinic property…”

