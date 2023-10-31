Was a USA Today Website Hit by A.I.? Or, Was It Targeted by Its Own Parent Company? – In The News – 10/30/2023

AI gone wild??

Mysterious bylines appeared on a USA Today site. Did these writers exist?

“The reviews were so vague about the products they were purportedly reviewing that Carrillo and his colleagues started to suspect they had been produced by artificial intelligence.”

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…”

Christian homeschooling parents sue California over alleged religious discrimination: ‘Glaring exception’

“The schools ‘tout’ their commitment to ‘individualized and inclusive learning’ through these programs, but with one ‘glaring exception’ — faith-based learning material, a lawsuit says.”

Government Discrimination

Largest Christian university in the nation alleges it’s being unjustly targeted by federal agencies

“…the Department of Education rejected its nonprofit request. After failed negotiations on the university’s nonprofit status, GCU pushed back with a lawsuit arguing the department’s decision was ‘arbitrary and capricious’ in 2021.”

Hollywood Shake-Up

Aaron Sorkin drops agent over posts ripping Israel’s Gaza strikes as ‘genocide’

“I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace,”

Dumbing down America’s future.

Oregon Moms Union slams removal of standardized test from high school graduation requirement: ‘Not surprising’

“They always say that the agenda has something to do with underserved communities and marginalized students and how the test does them a disservice.”

Colleges are no longer halls of education – they are hate indoctrination centers.

Cooper Union barricades Jewish students inside library as pro-Palestinian protesters bang on doors

“When they started banging on the door, my heart started pounding. I was crying. I think if the doors weren’t locked — I don’t know what would have happened,”

Read More "In The News" Here.