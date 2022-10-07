The Onion Submits Serious Amicus Brief to the Supreme Court…With Some Humor – In The News – 10/07/2022

The library/ebook conundrum continues.

Responding to Criticism, Publisher Reinstates Blocked Ebooks

“Wiley had informed ProQuest in June 2020 of the plan to remove the large collection of in-demand ebooks, according to Leavy, but delayed the decision until August 2022 “to provide time for customers to make any necessary adjustments.”

Monetizing BookTok

Publishing Wants To Cash In On BookTok. Creators Say No

“The problem? You can only link to books published by Penguin Random House, which many creators say will lead to more exclusion for smaller writers, and less pay for BookTok.”

Here’s a new twist. Suing a politician for accusing you of lying about them.

Boebert Facing Defamation Lawsuit

“The PAC says Boebert lied about American Muckrakers claims and it has had a negative financial impact on the PAC.”

“The Onion” submits amicus brief to Supreme Court – no joke.

The man who wrote the Onion’s Supreme Court brief takes parody very seriously

“‘Americans can be put in jail for poking fun at the government? This was a surprise to America’s Finest News Source and an uncomfortable learning experience for its editorial team,’ the brief opens.”

Arrested … for posting a meme.

UK 1984: Priest’s Wife Arrested in Front of Her Children for Alleged Gender Wrongthink on Social Media

“’We need to get back to common sense policing, empowering the Police to tackle the real issues facing the public – not policing pronouns on twitter or non-crime hate incidents,’ Braverman said.”

