Only 3,000 copies?! The NYT Bestseller List is a JOKE! – In The News – 10/06/2023

3,000 copies?! The NYT Bestseller List is a JOKE!

Michael Wolff’s New Book Is a NYT Bestseller—With Just Over 3,000 Copies Sold

“As of Wednesday evening, The Fall had sold 3,219 copies in total, according to Circana Book Scan.”

1st Amendment Hangs in the Balance

Supreme Court to decide if states can stop social media companies from censoring conservatives

“Social media websites have become our modern-day public square. They are a place for healthy public debate where information should be able to flow freely — but there is a dangerous movement by social media companies to silence conservative viewpoints and ideas.”

This lunatic should never teach again.

NYC professor who threatened reporter with machete pleads guilty to menacing

“In May, Rodriguez was seen on video lunging from her apartment and into the hallway where she held a machete to veteran New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton’s throat.”

Barrymore stands firm – then relents to striking workers.

‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Writers Refuse To Return After WGA Strike Ends, Report Says

“…she doubled down on her pledge to bring back the show, saying: ‘there are other people’s jobs on the line,’ including production workers not represented by the WGA.”

Prison time for unpopular speech.

Swiss writer who called journalist ‘fat lesbian’ sentenced to 60 days in prison

“Pascal Junod, a lawyer for Soral, mockingly blasted the conviction for a ‘crime of opinion'”

Thank God federal judges are taking notice!

Biden agency ‘likely’ violated free speech by working with Big Tech to censor election content: court

“CISA is the ‘nerve center’ of the White House’s ‘vast censorship enterprise’ and ‘the very entity that worked with the FBI to silence the Hunter Biden laptop story.'”

