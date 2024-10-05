Journalist criticized for complaining that a flight attendant wished her a “blessed night” AND MUCH MORE! – In The News – 10/04/2024

1st amendment for ME, but not for THEE!

Liberal journalist ripped for complaining about flight attendant wishing her a ‘blessed’ night: ‘Grow up’

“Jeffery ridiculed the flight attendant in a recent X post, saying her sendoff was evidence of ‘creeping Christian nationalism…'”

In the End Times, evil will be called good, and good evil.

North Carolina teen says class read story about cousins having sex, rebukes school board

“Based on this logic, I am a teenager, my brain is not fully developed, and I should not have graphic, incestual, sexual content taught to me in my classes…”

Thank God there are still some intelligent jurors in Idaho!

Pro-police coffee shop owner wins $4 million in free speech suit against university officials

“At the time, she was engaged to a former Boise police officer who had been paralyzed in a gunfight with a fugitive.”

Even Native Americans aren’t safe from religious hatred.

‘Disturbing’ trend in lower courts circumvents Supreme Court religious freedom protections: lawyer

“…the Ninth Circuit said that completely destroying a Western Apache sacred site — and thus ending certain site-specific rituals forever — was no burden at all on the Apaches’ religious exercise.”

Joseph Mengele would be proud of today’s pro-trans “doctors.”

Jordan Peterson slams ‘trans-butchery of minor children’ as ‘a crime against humanity’

“It is the worst medical and certainly psychological scandal that I’ve ever seen in my entire life and the only things that I’ve seen that rival it is the medical experiments that were conducted by the Nazis and the Japanese … running up to World War II…”

We call it riding the gravy train!

Pink Floyd sells recorded music catalog for $400M

“Specifically, Roger Waters’ comments against Israel and Ukraine and being in favor of Russia made it difficult for the deal to close, according to Variety.”

