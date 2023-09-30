Copyright Board Says You Can’t Copyright Something Made by AI – In The News – 09/30/2023

It’s simple. If AI made it – you DIDN’T make it, and therefore cannot copyright it!

Copyright board delivers blow to ‘Terminator’ tech over photo protections

“However, the Office explained that the features generated by Midjourney and Gigapixel AI must be excluded as non-human authorship… Because Mr. Allen sought to register the entire work and refused to disclaim the portions attributable to AI, the Office could not register the claim.”

Wake up, parents!!

Education Secretary Cardona rips ‘misbehaving’ parents ‘acting like they know what’s right for kids’

“I don’t have too much respect for people that are misbehaving in public and then acting like they know what’s right for kids.”

Our basic right to speak freely is at stake.

How the Supreme Court could alter the way Americans interact on the internet

“… another case questions whether the Biden administration crossed a line when officials pressured the platforms to remove posts dealing with COVID-19 and elections.”

How would YOU like THIS person teaching your kid?

Students call it ‘crazy’ that university hired professor who once threatened NY Post reporter with machete

“An architecture student declined to disclose her name to the Post following her interview, claiming, ‘I don’t want [Rodriguez] coming after me.]'”

New story from an old favorite.

Lost Truman Capote story published after discovery in notebook

“Then in a red notebook, there was a handwritten short story from Truman Capote. Actually I couldn’t believe it, this can’t be happening, because, you know, I was researching his work years ago, and I could not find it…”

More Bible = Better Americans … AMEN!!

The one book your child needs to read before they start ‘adulting’

“Knowledge of the Bible is foundational to understanding Western culture. It has influenced our art, our literature, our philosophy, our education and justice system, our understanding of government and family, and it has had a profound effect on humanitarianism and philanthropy.”

How would you like EVERYBODY on the Internet seeing what you are saying??

Oops! Google Search caught publicly indexing users’ conversations with Bard AI

“Bard allows people to share chats, if they choose. We also don’t intend for these shared chats to be indexed by Google Search. We’re working on blocking them from being indexed now.”

Even a bot knows AI is dangerous.

Newspaper runs robot-written op-ed opposing AI in journalism

“One of the main reasons why AI should not be used in journalism is that it can undermine the credibility and trustworthiness of news,” the AI bot wrote.

Amazon needs to be broken up.

Amazon used market power to warp prices of goods across the internet, FTC alleges

“Sellers are paying 1 of every $2 to Amazon. Shoppers are paying higher prices as a result, not just on Amazon but across the internet.”

Still think they aren’t targeting children??

GERMANY: Pro-Prostitution Picture Book Offered To Children By Government Officials

“…the book on prostitution, which features graphic illustrations, was created with the participation of “primary school children and other people…”

Read More "In The News" Here.