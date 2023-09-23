Author of Gender Queer Says Her Book Was NEVER Meant for Children – In The News – 09/22/2023

Book deal hits snag.

Russell Brand’s Book Deal Paused Following Sexual Assault Allegations

“Brand, who rose to fame in the early 2000s as a comedian before snagging roles in Hollywood films including ‘Rock of Ages’ alongside Tom Cruise…”

If the author herself insists his book is not meant for kids, WHY ARE PEOPLE FIGHTING TO HAVE IT IN SCHOOLS??

Author responds to Sen Kennedy’s viral reading of ‘Gender Queer:’ ‘I don’t recommend this book for kids’

“‘Gender Queer’ is a comic, and in full color, but that doesn’t mean it’s for children.”

Even AMAZON is leery of AI

Amazon to crack down on self-publishers using AI-generated content

“A company spokesperson confirmed the move … saying ‘content guidelines now require that KDP authors and publishers inform us whether their content is AI-generated.'”

We didn’t need congress to realize this. One need only open one’s eyes.

Congress unveils report that shows ‘pervasive degradation’ of First Amendment rights on college campuses

“Examples outlined in the report include occurrences of shout downs, speakers being disinvited, “cancellations,” political litmus tests and censorship through bias response teams.”

Let’s face it – AI doesn’t come up with its own ideas – it STEALS them.

John Grisham, other top US authors sue OpenAI over copyrights

“The Authors Guild’s lawsuit claims that the datasets used to train OpenAI’s large language model to respond to human prompts included text from the authors’ books that may have been taken from illegal online “pirate” book repositories.”

Read More "In The News" Here.