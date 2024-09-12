Amazon and the BBB File Joint Lawsuit Over Fake Reviews – In The News – 09/12/2024

What about fake negative reviews posted by competitors of companies, and fake positive “reviews” posted by the companies themselves?

Amazon and the Better Business Bureau file a joint lawsuit to fight fake reviews

“An illicit ‘fake review broker’ industry has emerged, where fraudulent businesses facilitate fake reviews in an attempt to mislead consumers.”

Does Zuckerberg really think we’re buying this B.S.?

Meta claims another ‘error’ after conservative college’s second complaint about Facebook treatment

“The Hillsdale Facebook course page, which reportedly had over 300,000 followers, was shut down Aug. 19 after it launched a course on cultural Marxism that was critical of its impact on ‘racial tensions, radical feminism, transgender ideology, open borders…'”

Speech suppressed at city commission meeting.

Arizona mom arrested for questioning local government in front of 10-year-old daughter fights back

“‘Public officials are elected to serve the public, not silence them,’ Fitzpatrick told Fox News Digital.”

International voices join to defend Free Speech.

Liz Truss, Michael Shellenberger, join over 100 free speech champions in condemning ban on “X” in Brazil

“There is no quicker path to the demise of democracy than the erosion of free speech.”

Apparently, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is all-in for Hamas terrorist supporters.

NYU earns ‘abysmal’ score in annual free speech ranking

“It also recounted a series of incidents wherein the university had allegedly disciplined or suspended students and faculty for ‘protected political expression,’ calling NYU’s sanctions to students arrested at the pro-Palestinian encampment in Gould Plaza ‘Orwellian.'”

Johnson & Johnson sued for Copyright Infringement.

Pharma giant Johnson & Johnson sued for alleged ‘rampant’ copyright infringement by Sony and Universal-owned production music firm APM Music

“According to APM, ‘in or about 2024’, it became aware that Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary brands ‘have engaged, and are currently engaging in, rampant infringement’ of its recordings…”

Heart attack … Or Murder of a Journalist?

David Knowles: UK counter-terror police called in over death of Daily Telegraph journalist

“In 2023, Knowles was included on the Russian foreign ministry’s list of sanctioned British media workers who are banned from entering Russia.”

There are allegedly videos of a couple of the incidents.

Francis Ford Coppola Sues Variety, Executive Editors for $15 Million Over ‘Megalopolis’ Misconduct Report

“Francis Ford Coppola is suing Variety and two of the trade publication’s executive editors for libel over a story published in July alleging that the director behaved inappropriately and unprofessionally on the set of his new film Megalopolis.”

