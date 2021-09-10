Book-Tok for Book Promotion; Bishop Quits After Falling in Love with Satanic Writer; and MORE – In The News – 09/09/2021

THE FALL, 2021 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST WILL BE ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2021! Our fall contest is the most popular one each year. Only 500 participants permitted so DON’T DELAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY !!

* Defamation

Let the Lawsuits BEGIN!

Australia’s high court rules media liable for third party content on their Facebook pages

“The High Court dismissed an argument by some of Australia’s largest media organizations — Fairfax Media Publications, Nationwide News and Australian News Channel — that for people to be publishers, they must be aware of the defamatory content and intend to convey it.”

* Censorship / Free Speech

It DOES get Mighty Cold in NC

North Carolina Banned This Beer Because Bureaucrats Dislike the Label

“It’s not clear exactly what the state’s regulators object to—though the naked, humanoid figure on the beer’s label does sport a small appendage between its legs.”

* Amazonannigans

A Win For the Warehouse Workers

California Senate Passes Warehouse Workers Bill, Taking Aim at Amazon

“When you’re on the ground, you find out that [taking the bathroom breaks you need] is logistically impossible…”

* Amazonannigans

Playing the Market

Former Amazon Employee Pleads Guilty to Involvement in Marketplace Fraud Ring

“Federal attorneys are recommending that Kadimisetty be sentenced to up to five years in prison and pay a fine of up to $50,000, less than the maximum recommended fine of $250,000.”

* Amazonannigans

I Guess if you Buy Anything From Amazon, You’re KILLING the Planet

Amazon Invests in the Amazon Rainforest Instead of Just Paying Its Damn Taxes

“It prides itself on its ability to deliver customers goods on the same day they place orders, which is a climate nightmare due to all the associated emissions from shipping, trucking, and aviation.”

* Publishing

Book-Tok Can Seemingly Make Heroes out of Zeroes.

How TikTok Makes Backlist Books into Bestsellers

“BookTok content reaches an extremely large audience—videos with the #BookTok hashtag have racked up a combined 18 billion views.”

* Publishing

Better Order Early!

The Book Biz Tries to Avoid Supply Chain Disruptions

“We are experiencing shipping delays from the majority of our vendors and do not see the problem being eliminated prior to the holiday season…”

* Privacy

Ways to Prevent Google-Snooping

8 ways Google Constantly Invades Your Privacy — and How to Fix It

“Thanks to its Smart Compose setting, Google can even scan your emails as you type them.”

* Cancel Culture

National Archives Calls US Constitution “Harmful Content”

National Archives posts ‘harmful content’ warning on Constitution, Declaration of Independence, other founding documents

“There the agency explains, almost regretfully, that it is “[their] charge to preserve and make available these historical records.” And by virtue of this charge, the agency explains, harmful content will be preserved.”

* Writing

You Can’t Make This S*** Up!

Bishop Quits Church After Falling in Love with Satanic Erotica Writer

“I have fallen in love and want to do things properly,” said the now-ex-bishop, Xavier Novell”

