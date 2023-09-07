Hospital Threatens to Sue Mom Over 14-Year-Old Son’s Published Article – In The News – 09/07/2023

THE FALL 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS THIS SATURDAY, 09/09/23 ! Only 500 participants permitted so DON’T DELAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY!! Our Fall contests are always the most popular!

They should seriously think about the repercussions of going after this genius kid and his mom.

A teen called out a hospital for patient-safety concerns. Then the hospital threatened his mother: lawyers

“They blamed his mom, saying that she must have ghostwritten everything because he was only 14 at the time.”

Did the court clerk overstep her role to get a book deal??

Alex Murdaugh seeks new trial, alleges jury tampering in bombshell motion

“The bombshell new filing also accuses Hill, an elected official, of warning jurors ‘not to be fooled’ by Murdaugh before he testified and ‘misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge.'”

Sounds like he needs to sue for punitive monetary damages now.

Coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on field quits, claims retaliation

“I believe I can best continue to advocate for constitutional freedom and religious liberty by working from outside the school system so that is what I will do…”

Author gives insight into America’s most disgraceful moment.

Book claims Biden ‘exploded’ as Afghanistan collapsed during his vacation: ‘Give me a break’

“‘Biden exploded in frustration’ when he heard the news and exclaimed, ‘Give me a break!’ according to the forthcoming book ‘The Last Politician.'”

American parents: Take Note!

Mexican parents blaze textbooks infected with ‘virus of communism’ in fiery protest against gender ideology

“Over 112,000 signatures were collected in a petition demanding the textbook’s distribution be stopped ‘because of sexualized and gender ideology content inserted without parental consultation.'”

And now, from the same continent that brought us fascism and Nazism – worldwide censorship!

Direct Government Censorship Of The Internet Is Here & It’s Going To Get Worse

“Under this new law, European bureaucrats will be able to order big tech companies to censor any content that is considered to be ‘illegal’, ‘disinformation’ or ‘hate speech.'”

Congress shall make NO law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech.

‘Bible Trial’ Verdict Could Determine If Posting Bible Verse Online Is A Crime

“Earlier this month, two young Christian men in Wisconsin were arrested while publicly sharing the gospel at a drag show in Wisconsin.”

“Ye shall not add unto the word which I command you, neither shall ye diminish ought from it, that ye may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you.” (Deut. 4:2.)

Christians attack ChatGPT-generated fake Bible verse about Jesus endorsing transgenderism

“One scholar said there is no need to generate fake content as the Bible already teaches acceptance.”

See also:

100 Bible Verses about “My Word Does Not Change”

Will justice finally be served?

FTC may file suit against Amazon later this month, Wall Street Journal reports

“FTC chairperson Lina Khan authored a Yale Law Journal article in 2017, in which she said Amazon’s structure and practices posed anticompetitive concerns and has escaped antitrust scrutiny.”

REMINDER: The Fall, 2023 24-Hour Short Story Contest is THIS SATURDAY!! Our Fall contests are always our most popular ones!! 🙂

Read More "In The News" Here.