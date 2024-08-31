Church of English Bishop Says “Keyboard Warriors” Should Be Imprisoned – In The News – 08/31/24

Hey, Bishop, you’re in the right church, but the wrong pew. How about defending FREE SPEECH?

‘Keyboard warriors’ shouldn’t be sentenced to prison, Church of England bishop says

“Treweek, who speaks for the Church of England on prison issues, said that while she believes there must be ‘consequences for all of our actions,’ the prison sentences for alleged online incitement were ‘not right.'”

No freedom of the press? Nope!

Colorado bans reporter from questioning Deion Sanders citing ‘personal attacks’ in previous coverage

“Two weeks after the back and forth, Colorado announced that Keeler would no longer be permitted to direct questions at Sanders or anyone else involved with the football program. The university described some of Keeler’s past coverage as ‘personal attacks on the football program.'”

Everyone knew this was happening and it’s bound to happen again!

Meta CEO Zuckerberg admits he was part of the Biden-Harris censorship scheme. You’ve been warned, America

“When the White House and President Joe Biden repeatedly claimed that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation, Facebook continued to withhold evidence that they too were pressured to suppress the story before the election.”

Hip Hip Hooray! Sarah’s back in play!!

Sarah Palin wins new trial in New York Times defamation case

“The appeals court said Rakoff wrongly excluded evidence that Palin believed reflected the Times’ ‘actual malice’ in publishing the editorial, and wrongly instructed jurors on how much proof was needed for the Times to be liable.”

Those who vaccine-shamed us for refusing the COVID injection – you can submit your apology in the comments below.

‘Deliberate abuse of power’: Republicans erupt after bombshell Zuckerberg letter on COVID-19 censorship

“‘Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure,’ the billionaire Facebook founder said. ‘I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it.'”

This dude is EVIL!!

Nevada politician Robert Telles found guilty of killing journalist Jeff German, sentenced to life in prison

“‘Today’s verdict should send a message, and that message is a clear message that any attempts to silence the media, or to silence or intimidate a journalist, will not be tolerated,’ Wolfson said.”

Telegram CEO arrested. What are your thoughts on this?

RFK Jr., Elon Musk and more react to Telegram CEO arrest in France: ‘Crossed a red line’

“This is about silencing dissent and controlling information. They want to turn the internet into another arm of their propaganda machine. We’re watching freedom of speech being attacked right before our eyes…”

Presenting wholesome alternatives to the perverted books appearing on schools now.

Kirk Cameron hosts story hour in push for new ‘great awakening’ in America

“Cameron has written three children’s books for Brave Books: As You Grow, Pride Comes Before the Fall and The Fox, The Fair and the Invention Scare. The books stress the importance of acknowledging the fruit of the spirit, humility and loving your enemies, respectively.”

