Reuters photographer killed in Afghanistan; Female Afghan Journalist in Hiding; and More – In The News 08/26/2021

* Journalism in Afghanistan

The Cost of Our Failure

Female Afghan Journalist Fears Taliban Will Kill her, Changes Address Daily to Hide

“The journalist interviewed this week told Fox News that she was a particular target, since she was a frequent critic of the Taliban on air.”

The Final Days of a Reuters Journalist in Afghanistan

Reuters Photographer was Killed After Being Left Behind in Retreat, Afghan General Says

“He was killed, according to the top Afghan officer, after being abandoned with two soldiers in the confusion of a retreat.”

* Journalism

Poltico Changing Ownership

Politico sells to German publishing giant Axel Springer in deal worth about $1 billion

“Axel Springer and Politico were already in a joint venture partnership since 2014, when Politico Europe launched, according to a press release.”

* Journalism

Layoffs at VICE

‘Less cutting and pasting’: Vice reshuffles its ranks to prioritize publishing fewer words, more vertical video

“Vice also laid off a small number of staffers, the majority of whom are writers and editors at Vice Media Group-owned brands, including Refinery29 and Vice.”

* Journalism

Did NYT Legal Team Tip Their Hand?

New York Times lawyers accidentally releases ‘private strategy memo’ to newly-formed staff union: report

“Union organizer Angela Guo knocked what was presented on the slides, telling the Beast it’s ‘proof they are being disingenuous with their intentions’ in an attempt to make the union as weak as possible.”

*Libel

Spectre of Central Park Five may Haunt Netflix

Judge Allows Libel Suit Targeting Netflix, Ava DuVernay

“But Netflix and DuVernay can’t escape the suit altogether because of five scenes that the judge concludes plausibly rise to defamation.”

* Publishing

Did the FBI PAY a Neo-Nazi Publisher?

FBI Bankrolled Publisher of Occult Neo-Nazi Books, Feds Claim

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation has paid a man involved in a publishing house specializing in occult neo-Nazi books more than $100,000 since 2003, according to court filings.”

* Journalism

“Freedom of the Press” Isn’t in the Palestinian Constitution

Washington Post Journalists Harassed, Assaulted by Palestinian Authority Security Forces

“As police broke up the gathering, a Palestinian policeman grabbed the Washington Post photographer as he was taking pictures of the arrests. The officer seized the camera, held the photographer’s neck and tore his press badge,” the FPA stated.

* Cancel Culture

Hey Dave…Join the Club!!

David Spade Talks About the Dangers of Cancel Culture for Comedians: ‘I hope comics are allowed to be comics’

“Now you say the one wrong move and you’re canceled. It’s a very tough world out there.”

* Not Sure…

I Think I Smell a Money Chaser

Baby From Cover of Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ sues Band Claiming Image was Child Pornography

“I’m pissed off about it, to be honest … I’ve been going through it my whole life. But recently I’ve been thinking, ‘What if I wasn’t OK with my freaking penis being shown to everybody?’ I didn’t really have a choice.”

