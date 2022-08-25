Galileo Manuscript, Hailed as a Treasure by the University of Michigan Library, is FAKE – In The News – 08/25/2022

Duped by centuries old forgery.

A Galileo manuscript was hailed as a ‘treasure.’ Turns out, it’s fake.

“This single-leaf manuscript is one of the great treasures of the University of Michigan Library…”

They won’t say why…

HBO Max removes nearly 200 ‘Sesame Street’ episodes

“On Friday, the streaming service listed 456 “Sesame Street” episodes available compared to about 650 that were available previously.”

If Only we Could Fire CDC Officials who got it WRONG.

Top Hungarian weather service officials fired after wrong forecast

“The NMS issued an apology on its Facebook page the next day, but it was too late to save the jobs of the agency’s chief, Kornelia Radics, and her deputy, Gyula Horvath.”

Wanting to protect children from harmful content is good…but making stuff up in the process is just plain dumb.

Conservative Activists Want to Ban 400 Books from a Library — but they Aren’t Even on Shelves

“Our Mission is to protect children from explicit materials and grooming.”

And, clearly it’s happening on both sides of the aisle!

Randi Weingarten admits to sharing fake list of ‘banned’ books: ‘My bad’

“I should have double checked before I retweeted this list. My bad. Looks like some of the books weren’t banned.”

Government attack on religion.

Nicaragua Silences Its Last Outspoken Critics: Catholic Priests

“To retain power, he turned the country into a one-party state, jailing all opposition presidential candidates and then moving to silence all other dissident voices.”

Propaganda is like an insidious cancer.

Chinese Regime ‘Punishes’ 27 People for ‘Ugly’ Textbook Cartoons

“…some of the illustrated characters are ugly and have poor mental outlook, which does not properly reflect the sunny image of Chinese children.”

The Amazon Prime Scam

“Amazon will NOT call you if your Prime membership is due for payment! This woman fell for the scam…and blamed her bank even though she gave up her personal info to the scammer.”

Read More "In The News" Here.