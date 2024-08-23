WARNING about The Literary Reporter AND MUCH MORE! – In The News – 08/24/2024

Thank Heaven for Victoria Strauss and Writer Beware!

The Literary Reporter: A New Book Promo Site That’s Rather Less Than It Appears

“Now, I’d never heard of TLR before last week. Yet reading through this stack of text, I felt an eerie sense of deja vu.”

Moron…

Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz says Biden ‘war criminal’ post was ‘obvious meme’ after claiming it was edited

“‘You people will fall for any dumba– edit someone makes,’ Lorenz replied to Levine on X.”

I’m sick of hearing about “Islamaphobia” when Islamic countries keep treating Christians like this.

Christian dad jailed in Egypt for Facebook comments declares hunger strike

“Abdo’s journey began with his conversion to Christianity in 2008 in Yemen. After facing severe persecution, including the tragic death of his first wife in an arson attack and threats to his safety, he fled to Egypt with his children in search of asylum.”

BRAVO, Rob Schneider!!

Rob Schneider isn’t interested in doing ‘socially acceptable’ comedy

“‘Free speech is the not-nice stuff. Easy speech or speech that’s acceptable to everybody doesn’t need any protection. I’m there to challenge the audience,’ he explained.”

Before you criticize Brazil’s government for censorship – remember that the current administration did the exact same thing to Twitter in 2020.

Elon Musk says X will pull operations from Brazil after ‘censorship orders’

“X claims Moraes secretly threatened one of its legal representatives in the South American country with arrest if it did not comply with legal orders to take down some content from its platform.”

So, you say the studio was doing well, but you’re shutting it down, and laying off 15% of the employees anyway. Suuuurre!

Paramount TV Studios Shutting Down Amid Major Restructuring, Layoffs

“In a separate memo, Cheeks noted that the shutdown of the studio ‘is not a decision based on how PTVS performed. This move is the result of significant changes in the TV and streaming marketplace and the need to streamline our company.”

