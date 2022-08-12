Author Salman Rushdie Attacked, Stabbed on Stage Today – In The News – 08/12/2022

There is a $3M bounty on his head.

Author Salman Rushdie reportedly stabbed before New York speech

“An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.”

Does the vocal minority dictate what is and isn’t funny?

As Dave Chappelle fights cancel culture, 3 comedians say free speech will prevail over censorship

“The people that want to censor comedy or cancel comedians who are being edgy, taking risks, pushing the envelope, I think they’re a very, very organized, vocal minority of people.”

America loses a great historian.

David McCullough, Best-Selling Explorer of America’s Past, Dies at 89

“Critics saluted him as a literary master, adept at imbuing the familiar with narrative drama and bringing momentous events to life through small details and the accounts of individual witnesses.”

Paul Manafort releases new book.

Manafort says he’s ‘always had the right motives’

“These were all politically motivated charges manufactured by the Special Counsel’s team for one reason and one reason only: to get Paul to testify against Donald Trump about a conspiracy that never existed.”

Let the People decide for themselves.

Censorship-free web browser with emphasis on free speech helps conservatives combat Big Tech, founder says

“‘You couldn’t find the right information, that’s what brought me to realize we need to make a change and if we’re going to have a voice, we need to set up our own voice,’ Bermant said, noting TUSK would have promoted coverage of the scandalous laptop if it existed in 2020.”

Diversity is great until there are differing ideas, right?

College freshman orientation materials emphasize DEI over free speech, report reveals

“Speech First obtained freshman orientation materials from over 50 public college universities. Approximately one third of the materials mentioned free speech or viewpoint diversity, while over 90% discussed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).”

Former Gawker editor sues Daily Beast

NY Supreme Court advances journalist’s defamation lawsuit against the Daily Beast towards discovery

“A judge has already found that I’ve sufficiently pled a cause of action for defamation. Anti-SLAPP laws are meant to prevent rich and powerful plaintiffs from using frivolous lawsuits to bankrupt our press with legal fees. They are not meant to give rich and powerful media companies impunity to bankrupt victims of defamation,”

HEY! Could this be the next Depp/Heard trial??

‘Law & Order’ actress fighting defamation lawsuit in Albany

“Benn says that the 46-year-old woman defamed him, threatened to set him on fire, and murder his dog in front of him.”

As we fight to keep our freedom of speech, others are trying to win theirs.

Calls to end criminal libel in Philippines after critic arrested

“The charges against Bello are linked to statements he made in the run-up to the election campaign about a reported drug raid on a beach party…”

