UK Police Threaten to Arrest and Extradite Americans for Online Posts; AND MUCH MORE! In The News – 08/10/2024

I’d like to see them try!!!

UK police commissioner threatens to extradite, jail US citizens over online posts: ‘We’ll come after you’

One key aspect that makes this apparent crackdown on social media particularly shocking to critics is that the British government is threatening to extradite American citizens from the U.S. to be jailed in the U.K. for violating their rules about political speech online.

Who gets to decide what’s fake???

Tech giants will be forced to ban fake news under Labour plans

However, critics have said the proposals expose “the sinister and authoritarian side” of Sir Keir’s Labour Party, driving “a coach and horses” through the principle of free speech.

What do YOU think about this???

Does DEI training discriminate against White people? Courts will decide.

“Joshua Young, a corrections officer in the Colorado prison system, was shocked by the lessons of the anti-bias training session he was required to attend in March 2021. With its references to “white supremacy,” “white exceptionalism” and “white fragility,” the training sent a clear and disturbing message to his mind: All White people are racist. Young sued, becoming one of more than a half dozen White plaintiffs alleging that workplace bias trainings tread on their civil rights.”

What did the THINK was going to happen?!

Flood of ‘junk’: How AI is changing scientific publishing

An infographic of a rat with a preposterously large penis. Another showing human legs with way too many bones. An introduction that starts: “Certainly, here is a possible introduction for your topic”.

Are the royalties being shared with the children?

‘A very powerful thing’: Indy activist spends summer publishing books written by local children

Studdard, a published author himself, helped around 100 kids have their stories published into physical books this summer.

IDIOTS!

Bloomberg News apologizes for publishing prisoner-swap story too soon

Bloomberg ran the story of last week’s prisoner swap before other outlets, while Americans were still in Russian custody — a mistake it says “could have endangered” their release.

But, what if writers and journalists, not the media outlets, own the rights?

Who’s suing AI and who’s signing: Publisher deals vs lawsuits with generative AI companies

OpenAI is reportedly offering news organisations between $1m and $5m per year to license their copyrighted content to train its models – although News Corp’s deal is reportedly worth more than $250m over five years.

Bless his heart! In college, I typed term papers for a girl with dyslexia.

Author of ‘Dr. Dyslexia Dude’ comic books first learned to read at a Wisconsin college

Shawn Robinson holds a Ph.D. in language and literacy, but it took until he was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to really learn how to read.

Plaintiff is going to lose. What’s described in the article is fair use. And, what is a “swimming psychologist” anyway???

Lane Kiffin sued for copyright infringement by Texas-based swimming psychologist

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been known to post inspirational quotes, book passages or just general sayings to his social media accounts, but he now finds himself involved in litigation over one such instance.

