Amazon Got Scammed, Files Lawsuit; AND MUCH MORE! In The News – 08/01/2024

The guy allegedly running the scam has pocketed over $1.2M

Amazon got scammed. Now it’s trying to get even.

“Amazon filed a federal lawsuit last week accusing a group operating on Telegram of stealing more than 10,000 items through fraudulent returns.”

How long before they will be branded “Extremists?”

Tech elites hate the media. So they’re taking a page from Fox News.

“While it’s tempting to cast the pro-tech media as PR with some razzle-dazzle, there’s another side to its agenda: to call out the enemies of tech — namely regulation, wokeism, legacy media, and, increasingly, liberal politicians.”

I bet OUR government would like to start one, too!

China Wants to Start a National Internet ID System

“Some Chinese legal scholars said a system of national internet IDs risked giving the government too much power to monitor what people do online.”

Simple glitch or censorship?

Media mogul Barry Diller’s ‘revealing’ planned memoir mysteriously pulled from Amazon

“Barry Diller has influenced every aspect of American culture for over 60 years. He changed how we watch TV, how movies are made, how we shop, how we consume media, and even how we date…”

This is a former BBC news anchor!

Huw Edwards Pleads Guilty to Making Indecent Images of Children; BBC Expresses ‘Shock’ Over Details Revealed in Court

“The charges related to 41 images and videos that were shared on the messaging site between 2020 and 2022.”

Hey, THIS sounds familiar – like in the U.S.

How Hungary’s Orbán uses control of the media to escape scrutiny and keep the public in the dark

“Everything has fallen apart in Hungary. The state essentially does not function, there’s only propaganda and lies…”

Why did it take weeks to get an athlete, but YEARS to retrieve a patriotic U.S. Marine and a journalist?

WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich released by Russia in prisoner swap; Paul Whelan also being freed

“Gershkovich and American veteran Paul Whelan are in U.S. custody after a massive swap of political prisoners involving the U.S. and Russia…”

Read More "In The News" Here.