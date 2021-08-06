Facebook Tried to Silence Whistle-Blower; German Politician Caught Plaigarizing; Google Lawsuit – AND MORE! In The News – 08/06/21

* Censorship / Cancel Culture

FB Allegedly Tried to Hide Social Media Manipulation

Facebook whistleblower turned down $64G severance package that would have bought her silence: report

“In September 2020, she claimed that world leaders used fake accounts for political gain as Facebook looked away – allegedly misleading their own citizens and drowning out critics.”

* Journalism

How can They Be “Objective” While Participating in Demonstrations?

New NPR Ethics Policy: It’s OK For Journalists To Demonstrate (Sometimes)

“When taking a public stance makes it harder for other NPR journalists to do their jobs, there is an expectation that the journalism will take precedence.”

* Plagiarism

What?? A Dishonest Politician? We’re shocked!

Heir to Merkel Issues Humiliating Apology for Plagiarizing Book on Immigration

“Annalena Baerbock of the Green party, earlier this month acknowledged making a mistake when she used material in a new book without listing sources.”

* Cancel Culture

Artists Feeling the Sting of Cancel Culture They’ve Helped create

How Artists Lost Their Courage

“You can be punished, socially ostracised and fired at a moment’s notice. In effect, nobody is free from the consequences of their speech.”

* Social Media

The Legal Train Keeps Rolling…

Class-Action Suit Picks Up On Google’s Alleged Ad Price-Fixing With Facebook

“To sufficiently incentivize Facebook, Google and Facebook agreed to fix prices and allocate markets between them in the auctions for publishers’ web displays and in-app advertising.”

