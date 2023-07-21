Why are Copies of Prince Harry’s Book Showing up in Hotels? – In The News – 07/21/2023

Buyers’ remorse? Or a clever marketing gimmick?

Why are travelers ditching Prince Harry’s book? ‘Spare’ has been left behind at holiday hotspots

“We’ve never witnessed anything quite like it. Lost property offices in our most popular resorts are brimming with copies of Spare.”

Penguin Downsizing

Layoffs Begin at Penguin Random House as Buyout Departures Come into Focus

“I’m sad to share the news that yesterday some of our colleagues across the company were informed that their roles will be eliminated.”

Authors aren’t the only ones dealing with this stuff right now.

‘There’s an industry-wide mental health crisis’: authors and publishers on why the books sector needs to change

“It impacted my mental health gigantically. For me it was the total change in status.”

Social media posts lead to defamation lawsuits.

Roseville councilman, House of Oliver owner settle defamation case rooted in 2022 campaign

“According to the complaint, Alvord alleged his reputation was damaged when Oliver and Park said he was in support of “overruling parental freedom” when it came to COVID-19 vaccines for children.”

Jan 6 protestor sues CNN

‘Might start a revolution later, IDK’: Convicted Jan. 6 rioter who refused to do business with Democrats sues CNN for $37 million

“In the Defamatory Article, CNN acknowledge [sic] that the Plaintiff pled guilty to one nonviolent federal misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a federal building, yet CNN continued to mislead their viewers by painting a picture of a violent revolutionary intent on causing violence.”

Google AI seems to flop at writing news stories!

Google demos “unsettling” tool to help journalists write the news.

“Two of the executives told the outlet that the Google product seemed to underestimate the effort it takes to produce accurate and interesting news stories.”

A solemn reminder of what happens in countries that do not protect Free Speech.

Questions Remain Over Rwandan Journalist’s Suspicious Death

“The lack of details in the verdict suggests there was no effective investigation into Ntwali’s death, despite Rwanda’s legal obligation to ensure one was conducted.”

