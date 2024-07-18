Radio Host Out of Work After Using Government-Scripted Questions in Interview – In The News – 07/18/2024

A little fun sleuthing

The Curious Case of Fullers Library and Its Deceptive Link Requests

“Many of these hosts–some of which are pretty shady-seeming–are home to multiple Fullers-recommended articles.”

Writing, Art and Science merge.

Baltimore writers to help scientists learn how brain processes stories

“The contest seeks previously unpublished short story entries, specifically in a genre known as ‘flash fiction.’ Story topics are entirely up the writers. Plots can [be] ‘complex, ambiguous, or nuanced,’ and language ‘dynamic and surprising…'”

Disturbing.

CheatGPT: 94 percent of AI-written college exams go undetected in startling study

“Many institutions have moved away from traditional exams to make assessment more inclusive. Our research shows it is of international importance to understand how AI will affect the integrity of educational assessments…”

They quit being “Woke” so they wouldn’t go BROKE!!

Tractor Supply no longer going woke, eliminates DEI goals

“The company said it will drop diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals it had previously set for itself. DEI positions at Tractor Supply will also get axed, according to the company. It will also cease sending data to the Human Rights Campaign, an LBGTQ advocacy group.”

The Thought Police are still at it.

Ireland’s hate speech law could ‘censor entire internet,’ Michael Shellenberger warns

“A sweeping ban on undefined ‘hate’ gives authorities the power to determine which viewpoints are acceptable to voice. World history warns us that such power can be easily abused.”

Corporations trying to control what you see and hear.

Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Ad ‘Cartel’ Works to Silence Conservatives

“The interim staff report, released earlier in the day, showed how the Global Alliance for Responsible Media initiative by the World Federation of Advertisers participated in boycotts and coordinated action to demonetize platforms, podcasts, news outlets, and other content that GARM and its members disfavored.”

Unfortunate news for “Chicken Soup”

Redbox Owner Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

“The streaming momentum, which boosted the company’s stock past $40 in 2021, dissipated after Wall Street took a harsher view of the emerging business model and the complications of Redbox became apparent.”

We’re not fans of rap, or violent lyrics – but we REALLY despise violations of the 1st Amendment.

Rapper BG ordered to have all future songs approved by US government

“Prosecutors contended that such lyrics echoed some of the conduct leading to Dorsey’s prior imprisonment and “are inconsistent with the goals of rehabilitation.’”

The ugly realities of communist ideology politics.

Radio station ‘parts ways’ with host after admitting White House gave her questions before Biden interview

“The interview featured pre-determined questions provided by the White House, which violates our practice of remaining an independent media outlet accountable to our listeners. As a result, Ms. Lawful-Sanders and WURD Radio have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately,”

Be careful what you believe. Do your own homework.

A Bugatti car, a first lady and the fake stories aimed at Americans

“Russia will be involved in the US 2024 election, as will others,’ said Chris Krebs, who as the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency was responsible for ensuring the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.”

DON’T FORGET! THIS SATURDAY IS THE SUMMER, 2024 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST! It’s tons of fun so don’t delay if you want to play!! 🙂

