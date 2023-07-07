How an Unknown Author’s Book Quickly Hit #1 on Amazon – In The News – 07/07/2023

DON’T FORGET! The Summer, 24-Hour Short Story Contest is only 1 week away!

An act of kindness.

Texas author jumps to No. 1 on Amazon after TikTok gets millions of views

“Warner, an Army veteran who lost his job years ago following layoffs at his company, told WFAA that the positive response to his book following the viral moment hasn’t stopped.”

Kids can’t buy nudie magazines at a convenience store…but some schools want to give them free access to even worse material?

Gavin Newsom celebrates ‘incredible’ store claiming to sell ‘banned’ books while stumping for Biden in Idaho

“The book ‘bans’ – which consist of removing sexually-explicit books from public school libraries, or restricting access to older students – have been largely prevalent in red states.”

Tyranny always opposes free speech.

Russian journalist Elena Milashina hospitalized after being ‘savagely’ beaten in Chechnya

“‘Elena Milashina’s fingers have been broken and she is sometimes losing consciousness. She has bruises all over her body,’ said human rights group Memorial.”

Is the novelty worth the risk?

Your ChatGPT account and conversations could be for sale on the dark web

“…your chats with your AI pal are not as safe as you may have thought, and sensitive information should never be shared with any AI-powered bots or suspicious actors you come across online.”

Government censorship – even by proxy – is UNCONSTITUTIONAL!

Federal judge blocks Biden administration officials from communicating with social media companies

“The agencies and officials, Doughty said, are prohibited from ‘specifically flagging content or posts on social-media platforms and/or forwarding such to social-media companies urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner for removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech.’”

They must not want to get “Bud-Lighted”

Target backtracks, will sell Mark Levin’s forthcoming book in its stores after opposing title

“The thing about free speech and market capitalism is that they are fantastic and crucial variables to a free society…”

False accusers can be held to account.

Former Yale student who reported rape can be sued for defamation, court rules

“The Supreme Court ruling stated the student who made the rape allegations didn’t testify under oath or provide any sworn statement, failing to meet the legal standards.”

Religious battles heat up.

B’nai Brith Canada has launched a defamation lawsuit against this anti-Zionist rabbi

“’Everyone is entitled to their own opinions,’ said Michael Mostyn, the group’s CEO. ‘However, (Mivasair) has repeatedly defamed our organization, which acts as a mainstream national voice of the Jewish community, with false and harmful statements.’”

