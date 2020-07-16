Company is Hiring 1K freelancers; Comic Book Industry’s Dirty Secrets; NYT Editor Writes Scathing Resignation Letter … In the News – 07/16/2020

U.S. journalists have it EASY!

While America Looks Away, Autocrats Crack Down on Digital News Sites

“Mr. Gan, the co-founder and editor in chief of Malaysia’s most important political news site, is leaving his hatchback at home on Monday morning and catching a ride to court with a colleague. That’s because Mr. Gan thinks there’s a good chance he’ll be going straight from the courthouse to jail.”

Just when you thought that comic book guys were harmless…

Inside the Comic Book Industry’s Sexual Misconduct Crisis—and the Ugly, Exploitative History That Got It Here

“The month of June saw the comics industry rocked by successive waves of predatory conduct allegations, amid similar reckonings around sexual harassment”

No matter which said of the aisle you’re on, this is just plain WRONG.

Bari Weiss quits New York Times after bullying by colleagues over views: ‘They have called me a Nazi and a racist’

“Everyone else lives in fear of the digital thunderdome. Online venom is excused so long as it is directed at the proper targets…”

Knowledgeable freelancers wanted!!

JustAnswer Looking To Hire Up To 1,000 Freelance Experts For Remote Work

“We have more than 10,000 questions coming in every single day, and we need those answers to get back to people within a minute or two.”

Maybe if they would just report the news instead of targeting religious institutions…

Liberty University files $10M defamation suit against NY Times: ‘Bigoted bunch of liars’

“We tried to get them to correct all the false headlines,” he added. “They wouldn’t do it. They actually doubled down and lied some more. And so we had no choice.”

