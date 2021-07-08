SCOTUS Says Lying Reporters are A-Okay; Media Celebrates China’s Tyranny; Crime Reporter Shot… and MORE – In The News – 07/08/2021

THE SUMMER, 2021 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 9 DAYS AWAY! SIGN UP TODAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY!

* Journalism / Libel

What Do YOU Think About This?

Thomas, Gorsuch say Court Should Revisit Libel Standard For Public Figures

“Instead of continuing to insulate those who perpetrate lies from traditional remedies like libel suits, we should give them only the protection the First Amendment requires…”

Here’s What Simon and Schuster Thinks…

S&S Applauds SCOTUS Decision in First Amendment Case

“What started in 1964 with a decision to tolerate the occasional falsehood to ensure robust reporting by a comparative handful of print and broadcast outlets has evolved into an ironclad subsidy for the publication of falsehoods by means and on a scale previously unimaginable.”

* Free Speech

Don’t They Know That There is NO Individual Liberty in China??

Experts Sound Alarm Aver American Media’s Celebratory tone of Chinese Communist Party’s 100-year anniversary

“That is ominous because this harks back to what Xi Jinping has been talking about for more than a decade … that the world really should be ruled by the Chinese.”

* Amazonannigans

Amazon Loses its #1 Bozo – Bezos

Jeff Bezos Steps Down as Amazon Boss

“In that time he has developed a series of unusual leadership principles – which some argue are the backbone of his success. Others believe they speak to everything that is wrong with Big Tech.”

* Jounalism

Sounds Like He Was Getting a Little Too Close to Truth

Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries fighting for his life after shooting

“It was ‘an attack on a courageous journalist, and with that, an attack on free journalism, which is so essential for our democracy.'”

* Publishing

Publisher of the Boxcar Children Series Restructures

Albert Whitman Repairs Relationships, Moves into Multimedia

“’Our royalty statements are not as clear as they should be,’ Quattrocchi admitted. To address the problem, he said the publisher sent out a sample royalty statement to authors, illustrators, and agents explaining what each component is.”

* Copyright

Anti-police groups can (and do!) enflame active law enforcement situations, which can lead to violence. As a former cop, I understand why cops are doing this.

Cops are Playing Music During Filmed Encounters to Game YouTube’s Copyright Striking

“In a video posted Thursday by the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP), a community organization dedicated to defunding the Oakland Police Department, Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy David Shelby pulled out his phone and began playing Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ during an encounter.”

