$2M First Amendment Decision; Amazon Driver Ditches Delivery Van; B&N Shuttering NYC Store; and MORE!! – In the News – 07/03/20

First Amendment Ruling by Virginia Court

U.S. judge issues First Amendment ruling against Prince William court clerk

“A federal judge has ordered Jacqueline Smith, as clerk for Circuit Court in Prince William, and George Schaefer, as clerk of the Circuit Court for Norfolk, to pay $2 million in attorney fees after ruling against them in a First Amendment case related to timely access to court records.”

Will We See Defamation Suits Coming From COVID-19 Accusations?

INSIGHT: Sorting Out Defamation and Covid-19 Transmission Accusations

“Could you bring a successful claim for defamation against a person who alleges that you have Covid-19 if you do not actually have the virus?”

A Growing Battle Over Product Search Results

Google’s Latest Attempt to Fight Back Against Amazon

“If Google wants to compete with the growing number of options available on Amazon, it needs to make it easier for brands and retailers to make their products available on its platform.”

I’m Not Sure It Will Make Much Of A Dent…

Amazon driver in Detroit quits job on Twitter, leaves package-filled van with keys in the ignition. Here’s why he did it.

“Since the pandemic began, Amazon workers nationwide have called out sick in protest and held rallies to raise awareness about what they say are unsafe and harsh working conditions.”

B&N Cutting Back

Barnes & Noble will shutter NYC bookstore, downsize headquarters

“The company also said that a New York State WARN notice that 64 employees are being laid off involves a store in New York City’s Upper East Side.”

