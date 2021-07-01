Navy Seal Tells of Media Lies in New Book; Spotting Fake Amazon Reviews; “Picnic” Added to List of “Oppressive’ Words” and Much More!! – In The News – 07/01/2021

* Publishing

Wrongfully Accused Navy Seal Publishes the Real Story

Ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, acquitted in war crimes case, speaks out: New book ‘gets the truth out there’

“…the media decided to portray me in one way, made me look like a psychopath, a warmonger for actually wanting to do my job.”

* Copyright

Be Careful When Using “FREE” Images!

Don’t Sue Me Like That: Anatomy of a Copyright Troll

“Wikimedia photos are distributed under Creative Commons licenses, which allow them to be used by bloggers and cash-strapped publishers at no cost. But artists can set their own terms for attribution…”

* Journalism

Looks Like the News Industry is Getting Contentious Everywhere

Journalist tells viewers on live TV that he hasn’t been paid

“Kabinda posted a clip of the broadcast on Facebook, writing in the caption: ‘Yes I did that on live TV, just because most journalists are scared to speak out doesn’t mean journalists shouldn’t speak out.'”

*Amazonannigans

Does Amazon Bully Journalists?

How Amazon Bullies, Manipulates, and Lies to Reporters

“Aside from Cameron, at least two reporters recalled moments when they felt Amazon’s press team had outright lied to them. Almost all of the journalists told me they found that Amazon press relations was either the most or among the most clawing and deceptive corporate communications team that they had dealt with in their work.”

It’s Become Like Wading Through a Swamp

How to spot a fake Amazon review

“Described as an ‘organized fake reviews scam,’ the server contained over 13 million records (about 7 GB of data), potentially involving more than 200,000 people in ‘unethical activities, the SafetyDetectives report said.”

Amazon Computers are Firing People

Fired by Bot at Amazon: ‘It’s You Against the Machine’

“Bloomberg interviewed 15 Flex drivers, including four who say they were wrongly terminated, as well as former Amazon managers who say the largely automated system is insufficiently attuned to the real-world challenges drivers face every day.”

They Chose to Shut Down Rather Than Continuing to Work for the Largest Retailer.

Amazon Delivery Companies Revolt Against Amazon, Shut Down

“Last week, two well-established Amazon delivery companies in Portland, Oregon offered Amazon an ultimatum: agree to a set of conditions that it said would improve revenue and driver safety—or we’ll stop delivering Amazon packages.”

Clash of the Titans

Teamsters vote to help organize Amazon workers

“The resolution, titled ‘Building Worker Power at Amazon,’ stipulates that the union would ‘supply all resources necessary’ and eventually create a special division to organize workers at the company.”

*Journalism

Well, That Really STINKS!

XR protesters arrested after dumping manure outside Daily Mail offices

“Police said the group, which arrived about 6.40am on Sunday, emptied manure from a truck before climbing scaffolding on the outside of the building.”

* Publishing

Why Do Kids Need to Know ANYTHING About Abortion??

“Abortion Doulas” Create Abortion Book for Kids to Normalize It as ‘Another Outcome of Pregnancy’

“We believe in building a world for kids and adults where abortion is normalized as another outcome of pregnancy, just like miscarriage and birth.”

*Cancel Culture

Hey, YOU GUYS! Let’s Have a PICNIC!!

Joyce Carol Oates mocks Brandeis students’ ‘oppressive’ word bans, including ‘picnic’ and ‘you guys’

“What is strange is that while the word ‘picnic’ is suggested for censorship, because it evokes, in some persons, lynchings of Black persons in the US, the word ‘lynching’ is not itself censored,”

* And Finally, Some Good News!

A Book-Based Theme Park Built to Encourage Reading is Coming to Nashville

“Storyville Gardens will provide that option while also helping parents and caregivers instill a love of reading in their children.”

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes: