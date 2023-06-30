Class Action Suit Filed Against OpenAI, Microsoft for Theft of Private and Copyrighted Material – In The News – 06/30/2023

They clearly don’t care about privacy or property.

OpenAI, Microsoft face class-action suit over internet data use for AI models

“The firm said the defendants’ disregard for privacy laws was only matched by their disregard for the ‘potentially catastrophic risk to humanity,’ citing a previous statement from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman…”

Still an icon, 87 years later.

On this day in history, June 30, 1936, ‘Gone with the Wind’ is published

“Nearly 90 years after its publication, ‘Gone with the Wind’ remains popular in the United States, although it has come under recent controversy…”

When are we going to put the brakes on this technology?

AI now being used to generate child p*rnography, blackmail teenagers: Digital safety expert

“One of these techniques involves editing a genuine photograph of a fully dressed teenager and turning it into a nude image.”

Bible haters defeated in Utah.

Utah school district reverses ban on Bible in libraries

“The request made in December 2022 described the Bible as ‘one of the most sex-ridden books around’ and, therefore, in violation of Utah state code.”

It seems that “Harvard Scholar” doesn’t mean much anymore.

Harvard Scholar Who Studies Honesty Is Accused of Fabricating Findings

“On June 17, a blog run by three behavioral scientists, called DataColada, posted a detailed discussion of evidence that the results of a study by Dr. Gino for the 2012 paper had been falsified.”

For two people who claim to want their privacy, they sure can’t seem to stay out of the limelight.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry threatened with defamation lawsuit by YouTuber featured in documentary series

“Meghan and Harry can’t seem to accept the plain truth: people don’t like them. They don’t like them on a micro level, people like me, where I’m like, ‘I can see what a s—ty a— person you are, Meghan. I can see how manipulative you are.’”

