1500-year-old Bible Manuscripts Going Up for Auction – In The News – 06/13/2024

1500-year-old Bible manuscripts!!

Ancient book containing earliest versions of 2 books of the Bible up for auction

“The manuscript was written by a single scribe over a period of 40 years…”

WHAT?? The NYT had to admit that a politician lies?? Cue the four horsemen of the Apocalypse!

NYT issues fact-check of Biden’s ‘tales,’ ‘hyperbole’ and ’embellishment’; says Trump has ‘stream of lies’

“Biden said in April that he used to drive an 18-wheeler, something he’s said at events with union members.”

One of the innocent “civilians” killed in Gaza…was holding one of the hostages!

Report: Noa Argamani was held in Al Jazeera reporter’s apartment

“According to the report, Noa was held by Abdallah Aljamal, ‘a photojournalist and writer/editor for both Al-Jazeera and the Palestinian Chronicle.'”

Why did this take so long?

Biden pushed to revoke Al Jazeera credentials after Israeli hostage reportedly found in journalist’s home

“The list of Al Jazeera ‘journalists’ in Gaza who are supporting terrorism is only growing…”

A heart warming tribute.

Father of New Jersey girl, 6, who died following badminton accident shares daughter’s child-like faith

“She in her imperfect understanding of life loved Christ and loved God…”

NO HUMOR FOR YOU!!

‘Seinfeld’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus says complaints about political correctness are ‘red flag’

“This is the result of the extreme left and PC cr*p and people worrying so much about offending other people.”

Fighting back against the s*xual grooming of our kids.

Kirk Cameron, during Pride Month, reveals pro-family ‘See You at the Library 2024’ event this summer

“It is not a surprise to anyone who loves God, who loves their children and who loves America that our country and our children are under assault today…”

Read More "In The News" Here.