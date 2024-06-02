Photographer Sues Woman over Copyrights for Picture of Grandmother’s Wallpaper in Rental Ad – In The News – 06/01/2024

Abuse of the court system much?

Photographer Sues Woman Over Her 90-Year-Old Grandmother’s Wallpaper

“According to Heis.de, Böhme previously tried to sue the granddaughter in the courts in Düsseldorf and Stuttgart in Germany, but the photographer was unsuccessful in his legal attempts there. The Regional Court and Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf ruled that Böhme had implicitly granted a license by selling the wallpaper on the one hand and that his lawsuits were an abuse of rights on the other.”

An imaginary requirement for a completely worthless “service!”

The Scam of “Book Licensing”

“To be clear, there is no such thing as a ‘book license’–at least, not in the sense that scammers use the term…”

They are “refashioning” the paper for the “modern age.”

‘Wall Street Journal’ layoffs continue, despite lucrative AI deal and record profits

“The union representing the newsroom – the International Association of Publishers’ Employees – staged an hour-long walkout Thursday to object to the job cuts.”

“I got you, Babe!”

Cher wins years-long legal battle over royalties with Sonny Bono’s widow

“U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt in the Central District of California on Wednesday ruled that Cher should have received just over $418,000 in royalties as of June 30, 2022.”

Just because it’s on the Internet somewhere doesn’t mean you can use it, too!

Twitter Hit With $250 Million Copyright-Infringement Lawsuit From Music Publishers

“The National Music Publishers Assn., acting on behalf of 17 major music publishers, is filing a federal copyright infringement lawsuit against Twitter for its failure to license and pay for the music widely available on its platform.”

Remember, not everything you read on the Internet it true!

Yes, People Still Buy Books

“How a viral post (on Substack) got some key statistics wrong. The quotes and statistics are tailored toward a specific narrative in the context of a legal battle. So, read them with a $2.2 billion–sized grain of salt.”

Expect many more of these lawsuits in the future!

Author Lawsuit Accuses Nvidia of Copyright Infringement

“According to the report, writers Brian Keene, Abdi Nazemian and Stewart O’Nan said their books were part of a dataset of about 196,640 works that helped train NeMo to simulate normal written language, before being pulled in October ‘due to reported copyright infringement.'”

Read More "In The News" Here.