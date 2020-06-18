Trouble for National Book Critics Circle; Bolton Book Battle; Lawsuit over a Footnote; and more! – In The News…06/18/20

The *PublishingPaidMe campaign.

Black authors are on all the bestseller lists right now. But publishing doesn’t pay them enough.

“What the #PublishingPaidMe campaign showed is that publishing’s systemic biases spread all the way down to the numbers. These biases affect which books publishers choose to invest in, and that, in turn, affects which books end up succeeding.”

Everyone who has ever written a book about government operations has had to go through the authorization process.

Bolton book publisher hits DOJ lawsuit: Part of ‘long running series’ to quash book

“The rebuke comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a suit to block the publication of Bolton’s memoir, claiming that it contains classified information that could compromise national security if published before a government review is completed.”

In the Philippines, libel can get you thrown in prison!

Philippine Journalist Maria Ressa Found Guilty Of Violating Cyber Libel Law

“Santos and Ressa, who were both allowed to remain free on bail pending an appeal, face up to six years in prison if the verdict stands.”

Angela always warns about what can get authors sued. Here’s a lawsuit over a FOOTNOTE!!

Robert Mueller Sued for Defamation Over Footnote That Hinted at Infamous Golden Shower Footage

“For those unfamiliar with the underlying issue, the unstated subtext of the conversation is that the alleged tapes in question related to unverified and salacious allegations about Trump involving a watersports incident that allegedly occurred in Moscow hotel several years ago.”

How does copyright law affect online “performances?”

Do Online Storytimes Violate Copyright?

“Copyright analysis can best be approached by asking three questions…”

Internet Archive closes “emergency library” over lawsuit!

Internet Archive’s massive free e-book library shuttered amid copyright lawsuit

“Internet Archive has now announced that its library will close on June 15 which is two weeks ahead of the date it was originally scheduled to close.”

More than half of the board members have resigned.

NBCC Board Gutted as Fallout Over Leaked Emails, Race Issues Widens

“The turmoil that roiled the National Book Critics Circle, one of publishing’s pre-eminent awards bodies and institutions, last week continued throughout the weekend and into Monday morning as concerns over matters of race and privacy continue to split the organization’s board of directors.”

And, it’s only going to get worse.

Russia newspaper editors quit en masse denouncing censorship

“Vedomosti is one of the few remaining independent news outlets in Russia, where journalists are increasingly squeezed by curbs on press freedoms and pressure from the Kremlin.”

