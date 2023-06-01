High School Debate Judges are Openly Using Personal Biases When Deciding Winners and Losers – In The News – 05/31/2023

Sanctimonious school debate “judges” are ruining free thought for today’s students.

At High School Debates, Debate Is No Longer Allowed

“Before anything else, including being a debate judge, I am a Marxist-Leninist-Maoist. . . . I cannot check the revolutionary proletarian science at the door when I’m judging. . . . I will no longer evaluate and thus never vote for rightest capitalist-imperialist positions/arguments.”

More bias in high school debates.

High school debater says she was ‘warned’ not to bring up Trump in tournament: ‘Deemed it inappropriate’

“If a student like me who was going into debate to have free and open conversations is being censored in this way, that is no longer debate. The NSDA must be recognized as an organization that is not allowing students like myself to express openly.”

Growing concerns over the A.I. monster.

A.I. Apprehension

“There are already plenty of examples of A.I. authoritatively passing along false information to readers.”

This is sick!

Hugh Grant’s lawsuit alleging illegal snooping by The Sun tabloid cleared for trial

“In addition to hacking my phone and tapping my landline, (Burrows) was aware that my premises had been burgled by people working for The Sun and that a tracking device had been placed in my car…”

The prideful will fall.

Actor Kirk Cameron releases new children’s book teaching humility while others celebrate ‘pride’

“And pride, we know from experience and we know from the Bible is dangerous. The Bible says that ‘pride comes before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall…’”

When you’re receiving flak, you know you’re over the target.

Seattle protesters tell patriotic Kirk Cameron he’s ‘growing to be a real pain’

“‘One nostalgic protester — protesting a book about humility? — lugged a huge sandwich board that said that I was ‘growing to be a real pain.’ Nicely played, sir!’ added Cameron.”

No freedom of religion for children in Maryland’s largest school district.

Parents sue Maryland’s largest school district for not letting kids opt out of LGBT book readings

“They are united in the conviction that the Pride Storybooks are age-inappropriate and inconsistent with their religious beliefs and practices and their child-raising philosophies.”

Here’s an idea – FIRE THEM!

Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters

“By joining this walkout, you’ll join a group of Amazon employees who are pushing Amazon to do better on climate and intersecting issues…”

Read More "In The News" Here.