Professor Allegedly Chased Reporters with Machete – In The News – 05/27/2023

We’re still trying to figure out how you enforce an app ban within only one state.

TikTok sues Montana for outright ban of the app in-state

“‘The Chinese Communist Party using TikTok to spy on Americans, violate their privacy, and collect their personal, private, and sensitive information is well-documented,’ Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said…”

No end in sight for American Journalist in Russia.

Russian court orders Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich held 3 more months

“The FSB has charged Gershkovich with espionage, accusing him of collecting ‘information constituting a state secret about the activities of an enterprise within Russia’s military-industrial complex.'”

Keeping p*rn out of schools is NOT a book ban.

DOE Delivers Potentially Crucial Finding in Fight Against Book Bans

“When a school fails to safeguard students from discrimination appropriately—or when the school administration is itself the originator of discrimination—the Office for Civil Rights intervenes by investigating the issue and enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws that protect minority students…”

We’ll be keeping an eye on this one.

Woodward, S&S File New Motions to Dismiss Trump Lawsuit

“Said audio was protected material, subject to various limitations on use and distribution—as a matter of copyright, license, contract, basic principles of the publishing industry, and core values of fairness and consent.”

Be sure to watch the video of this loser bullying students!

Professor holds machete to reporter’s neck after destroying student’s pro-life display: report

“‘Get the f— away from my door, or I’m going to chop you up with this machete,’ the professor reportedly shouted at the reporter, who was identified as Reuven Fenton.”

Social media is NOT good for kids.

Car seats and baby formula are regulated. Is social media next?

“The research was revealed in 2021 by whistleblower Frances Haugen. Meta sought to downplay the harmful effects of its platform on teens at the time, but put on hold its work on a kids’ version of Instagram, which the company says is meant mainly for tweens aged 10 to 12.”

Too tempting for students to cheat.

Teachers take AI concerns into their own hands amid warning tech poses ‘greatest threat’ to schools

“Following the release of ChatGPT last year, students across the world have reported using the technology to assist with school work, such as for research for term papers.”

More government intimidation against whistleblowers.

Twitter Files journalist rips IRS over home visit after agency finds it owes him money

“The IRS’s started its investigation of Taibbi as he was preparing to testify before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Government Weaponization.”

We’ve lost another music icon.

Tina Turner sold catalog in reported $50M deal before death at 83

“The amount of the deal was not disclosed, but BBC News reported at the time that experts pegged it at around $50 million.”

Read More "In The News" Here.