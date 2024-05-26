Citizen Journalists are Solving Crimes, and Profiting from True Crime Documentaries – In The News – 05/26/2024

Can YOU Solve a Crime?

The dark side of true crime

“Forgotten cases can be rediscovered by citizen journalists, and sluthers committed to finding justice for victims can uncover hidden evidence and new suspects in crimes thought unsolvable…”

SCAM ALERT

Alert: A Scammer is Impersonating the Alliance of Independent Authors

“There you have it: a phishing scheme to empty your bank account. You may also, in filling out the entry form, have attached a full file of your book…”

Even when they don’t HAVE to lie, they still do.

Jen Psaki forced to edit book after making misleading claim about Biden not checking watch at ceremony

“The soon-to-be removed version of Psaki’s book claimed ‘the president looked at his watch only after the ceremony had ended,’ and the MSNBC star insisted Biden’s critics misrepresented the facts to make Biden appear insensitive.”

A creative solution!

California man trolls city officials with ‘artistic statement’ after being asked to fence in his boat

“Ninety-nine percent of everybody else in this community thought it was hilarious, and [thought] that there’s some silly laws on the books. Why do we make each other suffer in this way for whatever reason?”

We LOVE Alina Adams’ style!

3 Against 1: A Scam, A Con & A Threat

“To proceed with our services for your book, there is an initial payment of $50…”

Trudeau’s fascist march toward dictatorship.

Justin Trudeau Creates Blueprint For Dystopian Future In Canada

“…extraordinary criminal penalties, including life in prison not just for existing crimes like “advocating genocide,” but for any “offence motivated by hatred,” in theory any non-criminal offense, as tiny as littering, committed with hateful intent.”

“May those who curse you be cursed, and those who bless you be blessed.”

Buried Facts About The Gaza War

“We find it unconscionable that a senior department official would continue to hold a sensitive position despite her alleged participation in an Iranian government information operation.”

Remember the good old days, before politics infected sports?

Dennis Prager Says Most Sports Writers Are ‘Woke’ Because They Want To Feel ‘Important’

“A sports writer thinks after a day, ‘you know what I did for the last year? I’ve written about the Baltimore Orioles and their new shortstop, and I haven’t made a damn bit of difference on this planet. So, let me become a social warrior…”

More AI Warnings…

FTC chair: AI models could violate antitrust laws

“We’ve also seen a lot of concern about deception, about unfairness, if firms are making one set of representations when you’re signing up to use them, but then are secretly or quietly using the data you’re feeding them”

