Universities Were Concerned About Hate Speech…Until That Hate Turned Against Jews; and MUCH MORE! – In The News – 05/18/2024

Why were universities so concerned about “hate speech” until the hate turned against Jews?

Washington is pushing policies to combat antisemitism. Critics say they could violate free speech

“In a democratic society, we’re allowed to engage in political advocacy and political protests that criticize any government in the world…”

Court enforces sex indoctrination for children at school that has NOTHING to do with reading, writing, and arithmetic.

Parents can’t opt K-5 children out of LGBTQ curriculum: appeals court

“The litigants — three sets of parents who are Muslim, Jewish and Christian, along with a parental rights organization — argue that the responsibility for what their children learn should fall to them, instead of the schools.”

AND MORE! Fighting back with facts.

Sex Education in Public Schools: Sexualization of Children and LGBT Indoctrination

“In many school systems, sex education has become a vehicle for an agenda-driven curriculum that sexualizes children.”

Woman turns 350 wartime letters from her father into a book.

World War II love letters reveal passionate young man ‘I never knew,’ daughter writes in new book

“As you said, it’s nice to be in love, especially when you know that the one you love, loves you and belongs to you.”

The pedophile’s party list?

Jeffrey Epstein’s original ‘little black book’ now on sale: ‘Unlike anything else in the world’

“The 64-page address book, dated by a forensic document examiner to be from around 1997, lists 349 people in total.”

Just because you don’t work there anymore doesn’t mean you can’t still be sued!

Former Mississippi governor suing Sports Illustrator’s former publisher and a senior writer for defamation

“Bryant and former First Lady Deborah Bryant filed a civil suit against Arena Group Holdings and Michael Rosenberg claiming an article that Rosenberg wrote for Sports Illustrated that was published almost a year ago, not only defamed the former governor but caused him to lose several thousand dollars in income from several different clients.”

Family Feud!

Lawsuit says Post-Gazette publisher wants to sell paper as brothers clash

“A spokesperson for Allan Block said a sale would lead to hundreds of job losses in the local Toledo and Pittsburgh communities — and potentially those papers folding.”

Freedom of the press? Not in this town!

A Kansas paper and its publisher are suing over police raids. They say damages exceed $10M

“A weekly central Kansas newspaper and its publisher filed a federal lawsuit Monday over police raids last summer of its offices and the publisher’s home, accusing local officials of trying to silence the paper and causing the death of the publisher’s 98-year-old mother.”

Read More "In The News" Here.