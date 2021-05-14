Fake Copyright Infringement Allegations; Woman Fired for Online Comments; and More! – In The News – 05/14/2021

* Amazonannigans

What Effect Does This Have on Highway Safety?

‘It Hurts My Heart When I Have to Say, You Got to Speed Up’ – An Amazon Dispatcher on her job Surveilling your Delivery Driver.

“They know what their bodies can handle and it’s kind of off-putting to put someone in the position to call someone else and tell them to speed up more…”

* Defamation / Libel

Former Michigan Rep to Pay Defendant After Failed Lawsuit

Detroit News Receives $20,000 in Settlement with ex-Rep. Courser, Lawyer

“The agreement came about two years after Washtenaw County Circuit Judge Timothy Connors dismissed the defamation lawsuit against The News and ordered Courser and DePerno to pay $79,701.63 in sanctions…”

Blogging Libelous Content Can Bankrupt You.

Anna Turley libel lawyer bill to be paid by union and blogger

“The article on Mr Walker’s blog, which contained a statement from Unite, was found to have libelled Ms Turley by suggesting she acted dishonestly when submitting an application to join the union. She also said Unite had misused her private information.”

* 1st Amendment

School Board Members Need to Mind Their own Business

Rochester School Parent Sues, Alleges District got her Fired for Speaking Out

“On Dec. 18, Dinverno was fired by Blake’s, according to the suit, which alleges board members had contacted the employers of other parents over their online comments.”

* Copyright Law

Nirvana’s T-Shirt Tizzy

Nirvana Faces Copyright Lawsuit Over a Logo Used In a ’90s T-Shirt

“Further research revealed that some of the unauthorized uses of the Illustration on Nirvana-branded merchandise date as far back as 1989.”

Do NOT Install Software When Accused of Copyright Infringement

Fake Copyright Infringement Warnings Used to Spread Ransomware

“Recently, Techlicious received a handful of posts in our comment section claiming that one of our images is violating copyright. We take copyright very seriously, so these posts immediately got my attention.”

Politicians Can’t Violate Copyrights Without Consequences

We’re not gonna take copyright infringement anymore

“Australian mining magnate Mr. Clive Palmer has been ordered to pay US$ 1.2 million as damages to Universal Music on Friday for breaching the copyright of Twisted Sister’s 1984 hit song ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ in his political advertising.”

An Excellent Article on Fair Use!

Copyright Infringement Showdown: The Fair Use Doctrine

“One of the best ways to understand what the intent of Congress was in codifying the doctrine is to review the legislative history as to what sort of activities ‘courts may regard as fair use.’ These include…”

* Free Press

This Is Very, Very Bad…

White House Reporters are Allowing Biden Admin to ‘Edit’ Their own Quotes: Report

“The practice allows the White House an extra measure of control as it tries to craft press coverage.”

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!