Another “Educator” Caught Plagiarizing; and much more! – In The News – 05/03/2024

Another “educator” caught plagiarizing.

Leading DEI official at UCLA medical school plagiarized doctoral dissertation on diversity: report

“Many of the portions Perry dissertation, apparently copied with only minor changes, were especially long, with one passage that was nearly 1,000 words and extended for pages.”

Google is all about leftist protests – until it affects their wallet!

Google fires 28 employees for protesting Israel cloud deal

“A small number of employee protesters entered and disrupted a few of our locations. Physically impeding other employees’ work and preventing them from accessing our facilities is a clear violation of our policies, and completely unacceptable behavior. After refusing multiple requests to leave the premises, law enforcement was engaged to remove them to ensure office safety…”

Do you think Satanists should be school chaplains?

DeSantis says Satanists can’t be part of school chaplain program; Satanic Temple responds

“I think that as soon as we get in the middle of defining what is religion and what is not, and whether or not someone can be available and be on a list, we start to run (into) constitutional problems…”

Follow the money is right!

JK Rowling defends pediatrician told to avoid public transit amid gender study controversy: ‘Follow the money’

“The report also found that puberty blockers did not help youth suffering from gender dysphoria feel better about their bodies, noting that evidence on the treatments’ mental effects was insufficient.”

REST IN PEACE, TERRY!

Terry Anderson: US journalist held hostage in Lebanon for years dies at 76

“Anderson, who had seen combat during his service in the US Marines during the Vietnam War, was abducted in Beirut on 16 March, 1985.”

These politicians need to be held accountable when they slander private citizens.

Top Democrat Sued for Defamation

“You are not entitled to any immunity for your defamatory statements…”

We need to change the culture of our schools – or take all our kids out!

‘Brainwashed’ documentary warns of ‘godless’ agendas in schools, urges parents to disciple their kids

“18,335 schools with more than 10.7 million students, have policies that permit or advise faculty to withhold information from parents about their child’s gender confusion.”

Good luck with the P*rn career.

Former Wisconsin college chancellor fired over p*rn career is fighting to keep his faculty post

“The regents fired Gow from the chancellor post in December after learning he and his wife, former UW-La Crosse professor Carmen Wilson, were producing and starring in pornographic videos.”

Copyright fight.

Kelsea Ballerini takes legal action against fan for releasing unfinished music; files for restraining order

“‘[Ewing] has a history of hacking other famous musician’s accounts and obtaining works and information improperly,’ the documents state.”

Why not teach them to shout “SEIG HEIL!” while you’re at it??

Drag queen orders children to chant ‘Free Palestine’ during queer story hour at Massachusetts arts center

“While reading her book ‘If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It,’ Lil Miss Hot Mess told the children: ‘If you’re a drag queen and you know it shout ‘Free Palestine.'”

