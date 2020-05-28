Defaming a Law Professor is NEVER a Good Idea – …In The News – 05/28/2020

Defamation: SMILE, NBC! You’re Getting Sued!

SmileDirectClub Files $2.8 Billion Lawsuit Against NBC Over Defamatory And Error-Filled ‘Nightly News’ Story

“Making matters worse, NBC knew it was not telling the truth to its viewers and readers.”

Defamation: Defaming a law professor is NEVER a good idea.

Law Professor Falsely Accused of Rape wins Defamation Case.

“A Minnesota law school professor has won the largest defamation penalty in state history against a woman who falsely accused him of rape.”

Copyright: WOLF EROTICA – Author accused of copyright infringement sues accuser and publisher for $1.25M.

A Feud in Wolf-Kink Erotica Raises a Deep Legal Question

“Like Cockygate, the Omegaverse case reveals how easily intellectual property law can be weaponized by authors seeking to take down their rivals.”

Public Record: Mississippi Health Department tried to deny COVID public record requests

Judge: Health Department Must Respond to Public Records Request

“Unfortunately, we live in a day and age when secrecy in government generates suspicion and mistrust on the part of our citizenry and I’m proud to lead a news organization that isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions and seek the answers that our readers deserve.”

Publishing News: Shame on the Associated Press!

Cameraman who criticized PA fired from Associated Press

Hamad, 63, a resident of Bethlehem, told The Jerusalem Post that the complaint was filed against him because he had criticized the Palestinian security forces for arresting and beating a Palestinian journalist.

Publishing News: Removing Twitter’s Lawsuit Protection

Trump Crafts Executive Order on Social Media, Weighs Commission to Probe Bias amid Twitter Fight

“…drafts of the executive order on social media would seek to curtail legal protections that shield social media companies from liability regarding what people post on their sites — though the language is still in the works.”

