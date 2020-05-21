Real “Lord of the Flies” story leads to film rights offer; 30 Amazon workers test positive for Covid-19 at one location; and more! … In The News – 05/21/2020

Now, even the digital media firms are cutting back.

With cuts at Vice, Quartz, BuzzFeed, even media’s savviest digital players are hurting

“Even companies once thought to be steady alternatives to the volatility of small start-ups and venture capitalist whims no longer offer safe harbors.”

Blackwater Founder vs Media Outlet

Investigative Issues: Erik Prince Sues The Intercept for Alleging Proposed Alliance With Russians

“Prince had ‘no choice but to defend himself’ after having repeatedly ‘turned the other cheek as publications, The Intercept first among them, have smeared him.’”

Polynesian Boys Shipwrecked Reminiscent of Lord of the Flies

Real-life Lord of the Flies story sparks film rights scramble

Bregman’s article recounted the experiences of six Tongan teenagers who survived for 15 months on the remote, uninhabited island of ‘Ata in 1965

ACLU Fighting Puerto Rico Over 1st Amendment

ACLU files lawsuit against Puerto Rico’s ‘fake news’ laws

“The laws only serve to promote fear in those that demand answers and clean government,” said William Ramírez, executive director of the ACLU of Puerto Rico, which filed the lawsuit in federal court.

Free Speech is in Danger … in TEXAS??

Commentary: To equate free speech with crime chilling

“Earlier this month, the council adopted a resolution alleging that using ‘Chinese virus’ or ‘Kung Fu virus’ to describe COVID-19 only encourages hate crimes and incidents against Asians’ and calling for ‘all persons’ to report any ‘discriminatory or racist incidents to the proper authorities for investigation.”

Did they REALLY think Amazon would cooperate?

‘We would like to get in there’: Kenosha officials frustrated as over 30 Amazon workers contract COVID-19

“Amazon officials have not fully cooperated with public health workers trying to track cases, inform workers who might be at risk or offering testing and other safety measures, said Jen Freiheit, health officer for Kenosha County.”

