More Layoffs for Big Publishers; Drive-In Theaters Coming Back; Print Book Sales Post Another Double-digit Gain – …In The News – 05/14/2020

Publisher of “New Yorker”, “Vanity Fair” to lay off 100.

Condé Nast to Lay Off About 100 Employees, Furlough Another 100

“Employees losing their jobs will receive severance packages and ‘job placement resources’ while furloughed employees will have their health care premiums covered.”

Drive-In Theaters making comeback, thanks to Coronavirus.

Creature Feature ‘The Wretched’ Has Now Topped the Drive-In Box Office Charts for 2 Weeks in a Row

“…what’s interesting about movie-going in 2020 is that drive-in theaters have been experiencing something of a wildly unexpected resurgence.”

Authors in Africa find it difficult to get their work published.

‘It’s a real battle’: African authors fight for publishing independence

“This isn’t the publisher’s fault, it’s a structural problem with the publishing industry. It’s a real battle.”

As if “predatory publishing” wasn’t bad enough!

Publishers launch joint effort to tackle altered images in research papers

“Elsevier has been growing more concerned by indications of what she calls ‘industrialized cheating’ in a small minority of papers — disturbing similarities between images and text in multiple papers from different groups that are potentially being churned out to order.”

First Amendment – we are losing it.

Commentator Candace Owens says her Twitter account was suspended following tweet about Whitmer

“The tweet, which has been removed, said, ‘Apparently @GovWhitmer believes she is a duly elected dictator of a socialist country. ‘”

Simon and Schuster loses CEO

Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy dies at 71, company says

“She was a trailblazer and a role model and a champion for me and so many other women.”

This makes perfect sense! Reading is inexpensive entertainment!!

Print Unit Sales Post Another Double Digit Gain

“Unit sales of print books continue to defy expectations that the coronavirus crisis will lead to a plunge in sales. In fact, just the opposite is occurring.”

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

