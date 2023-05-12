WRITERSWEEKLY PREDICTED THIS: Artist Sues AI Generators for Copyright Infringement – In The News – 05/12/23

Sounds like a bunch of lawsuits just waiting to happen.

Britney Spears has two A-list stars terrified of her upcoming autobiography

“There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever. Britney lived her life in the public eye, but there are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar…”

Getting silenced…

White House bans New York Post from attending Biden event

“Nelson has a lengthy track record in grilling the White House about the scandals plaguing Hunter Biden as the New York Post has been aggressive with its reporting about the First Family saga…”

This is where all the “fact-checkers” and “misinformation” warriors want to take our country.

China Arrests ChatGPT User Who Faked Deadly Train Crash Story

“Authorities said the large-scale dissemination and viewing of the material meant that Hong was liable for the ‘major crime’ of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ — an offense punishable by at least five years in prison.”

Stranger than fiction…

Woman who wrote a book on grief after her husband’s death is charged with his murder

“A medical examiner later found five times the lethal dosage of fentanyl in his system.”

And

Utah children’s book author, husband sparred over ‘cursed’ mansion before his alleged murder

“The warrants show Kouri closed a deal on the 22,000-square-foot home March 5, 2022, about day after Eric’s death. His family told authorities they thought Eric had plans to tell her not to purchase the mansion, KPCW reported.”

Journalists risk their lives every day!

French reporter killed in Ukraine by rocket fire: ‘We are devastated’

“According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Soldin is at least the 15th journalist or worker of some sort for a media organization to have been killed during the war, and many others have been injured.”

Not exactly professional behavior.

Reporter pleads guilty to prank using Noem’s cell number

“Goss was fired from his job as the Capitol bureau reporter for Dakota News Now after the news organization learned of the matter.”

Music hacked.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman pays ransom to hacker to stop band’s new songs leaking online

“They had stuff that was shocking to me, classic stuff from bands of the past probably doing reissues. I don’t think any of that stuff has been leaked out, so whatever happened, it all got shut down.”

Suicide of Mommy Blogger

Utah ‘mommy blogger’ Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47

“Armstrong suffered chronic depression for much of her life, according to her book. In 2017, after the unraveling of her marriage, the internet star dubbed ‘the queen of the mommy bloggers’ by The New York Times Magazine took a tumble in popularity.”

Free Press

Atlanta agrees to $105K settlement with photojournalist arrested during George Floyd protests in 2020

“Hassan was jailed for several hours while still handcuffed, the release noted, and he faced criminal prosecution for more than six months. Then, the City of Atlanta dropped the charges against Hassan for what it said were ‘evidentiary reasons.'”

Again, WritersWeekly called it!

Artist sues AI generators for allegedly using work to train image bots: ‘industrial-level identity theft’

“‘Somebody is able to mimic my work because a company let them,’ Ortiz told Fox News. ‘It feels like some sort of industrial-level identity theft.’ … ‘It feels like someone has taken everything that you’ve worked for and allowed someone else to do whatever they want with it for profit,’ she said.”

