The College Student Who Won’t Have a Problem Getting Job Offers! – In The News – 04/12/2025

Exactly what is wrong with a college student looking into where his college tuition is going??

Brown University student angers non-faculty employees by asking ‘what do you do all day,’ faces punishment

“People seemed to get very upset,” Shieh said. “Brown told the administrators not to respond to my email. And instead, I just got a lot of hostile replies.”

THIS IS HILARIOUS!

My Video Call With a Professional and Legitimate Book Marketer

KW: I’m curious, do you think the book is truly reaching the audience it was meant to impact?

AA: YOU HAVE THE WRONG BOOK

KW: We can work on it

And, so much more! Don’t miss this one!!

We’ll be seeing this one!

‘The King of Kings’ proves there’s ‘clearly an audience’ for faith-based movies: expert

“The film had already made $14.6 million in pre-sales in the US before its opening on Friday.”

Can ANYONE tell me how this helps kids learn to read, write, and do math??

Virginia school puts up controversial ABCs display on Women’s History Month, starting with ‘A is for Abortion’

“For the ‘J is for Justice’ display, students were shown an image of the Statue of Liberty holding a female sign instead of a torch, surrounded by transgender, Ukrainian and Palestinian flags.”

How much medical care could $380,000/month have bought for our veterans?

DOGE uncovers VA’s agreement to pay $380K per month for minor website modifications

“In February, the VA announced that the dismissal of more than 1,000 employees would enable the department to redirect over $98 million per year in resources back to health care, benefits and services for VA beneficiaries.”

I hope people keep holding big media accountable for their lies.

NBC defamation settlement with Georgia doctor finalized in court following MSNBC’s ‘uterus collector’ coverage

“The recklessness of NBCUniversal to try to paint him as an evil doctor was disgusting and we are glad they finally settled the case,”

AI is even causing more mayhem – in our COURTS!

AI-generated attorney outrages judge who scolds man over courtroom fake: ‘not a real person’

“Last year, two New York lawyers were each fined $5,000 by a federal judge after they used ChatGPT to conduct legal research, leading to them citing a fictitious case.”

Always get your facts straight before making claims on social media!

Transgender pilot sues influencer for making claims she flew Black Hawk in DC crash

“Once Defendant planted his inane theory that the collision was intentionally caused by the helicopter and that the helicopter was piloted by Plaintiff, a transgender Black Hawk pilot, the theory went viral.”

