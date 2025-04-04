Author Complaints about Clear Fork Press; AND MUCH MORE! – In The News – 04/03/2025

DON’T FORGET! This Saturday, 4/5/25, is the Spring, 2025 24-Hour Short Story Contest!!!

Writer Beware protects us again!!

Author Complaints at Clear Fork Press

“Also concerning: an apparent lack of book publishing experience on the part of the company’s owner, Callie Metler-Smith (she now goes by Callie Fred Lovvorn), and reports that the company was recruiting in Facebook author groups and had signed a large number of books even before establishing anything like a regular publishing schedule.”

I’m still waiting for them to tell us who was really running the country…

Ex-White House staffer hits ‘unethical’ Biden team for scripting questions and bullying journalists

“Biden’s team allegedly assigned ‘one person’ to approve quotes from the former president before being published…”

Grab some popcorn for this one!

The Curse of Ayn Rand’s Heir

“Leonard Peikoff had attached himself to Ayn Rand more than 30 years earlier, when he was just a teenager.” She left everything to Peikoff.”Four decades after Rand’s death, Peikoff has found himself mired in an ugly legal battle with his own daughter.”

Another example of how AI will spew forth the bias of its programmers.

Amazon’s AI-generated summary of popular conservative book accuses it of ‘extreme’ rhetoric

“There is no extreme political rhetoric in our book about the ideological brainwashing of children. Our only bias is toward protecting kids…”

The good old days…

The Luxurious Death Rattle of the Great American Magazine

“In the glory days of magazines, journalists flew business class and contributors were sent flowers just for meeting a deadline. It was absurd.”

Shining light on the cockroaches.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene scolds NPR CEO over personal views during fiery DOGE subcommittee hearing

“In 2021, you called the First Amendment the No. 1 challenge in American journalism because it makes it hard to crack down on bad information. You said in a Ted Talk that our reverence for the truth might be a distraction.”

Merry Christmas, Mariah.

Mariah Carey didn’t steal ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ from other writers, a judge says

“Ramírez Almadani also ordered sanctions against the plaintiffs and their lawyers, saying their suit and subsequent filings were frivolous and that the plaintiffs’ attorneys ‘made no reasonable effort to ensure that the factual contentions asserted have evidentiary support.’”

Move the gang members into these people’s neighborhoods!

BROADCAST BIAS: Networks skip the news, pretend they’re on ‘Law & Order’ defending Venezuelan gang

“These were the terms the networks repeatedly used this week: a ‘centuries-old law’ that’s been used to justify ‘internment camps,’ denying the illegal immigrants ‘due process.'”

Smarter than human?

What happened when a newspaper let AI take over

“Far from producing content equal to a human’s, Cerasa said ChatGPT has produced articles with factual errors or typos, invented events that never actually happened, and produced monotonous and stale writing.”

Read More "In The News" Here.