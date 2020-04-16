BIG Movie Deal For a BookLocker Book!!! – In The News – April 16, 2020

A feature film based on a BOOKLOCKER book!!

Phillip Noyce To Direct Secret Iraq Mission Thriller ‘Alive Day’; Mike Medavoy Producing

“Alive Day follows Hill’s true story (called Chief in the novel) who led a unit comprised of seven men from the Navy Seals, Green Berets, Army Rangers and Marine Recon who were conducting secret surveillance during the Saddam Hussein regime. The name of their unit was so secretive that it changed every 30 days, and they would enter Baghdad, sometimes disguised in burkas or hiding in sanitary trucks. However, a horrific explosion kills all the unit’s members except Chief, who barely survives…”

Here is what it looks like in places where there is NO “1st Amendment”

Asia cracks down on virus ‘fake news’

“Governments are using the ‘fake news’ label to dress up their rights-abusing efforts to censor views and statements that are at odds with whatever strategy they have taken to deal with the COVID-19 crisis,”

Whatcha Readin’??

These Are The Most Popular Books Set In Every State

“Find out what people are reading most in all 50 states!”

When Amazon workers put the welfare of others ahead of their jobs.

Amazon fires three workers who criticized warehouse conditions

“‘We support every employee’s right to criticize their employer’s working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against any and all internal policies,’ an Amazon spokesperson said.”

I suspect at least one laid off IT worker won’t be invited back…

Workers at Hollywood Reporter and Billboard Vandalize Website After Getting Laid Off

“The entire media industry is facing upheaval at the moment, with several newspapers and websites announcing cuts over the past few weeks.”

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience