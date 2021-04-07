Don’t “Poo-Poo” This Story About Bookstores!; Christian Kids’ Book is a Best Seller; Russian Reporters Fight to Survive; Let’s Cancel Mozart???; …and MUCH MORE!! – In the news – 04/08/21

BEFORE YOU READ TODAY’S POST, YOU ABSOLUTELY MUST WATCH THIS!

Dog steals mic from a reporter during a live weather report

*Humor

Here’s the POOP (er… I mean, the “scoop”) on the Bookstore / Defecation Connection

Mariko Aoki Phenomenon (Yep, It’s even got a name!)

“Possible theories behind the phenomena include the smell of paper or ink having a laxative effect, the association with reading on the toilet at home, and the posture of browsing making bowel movement easier. “

*Literature/Culture

New Top 20 Book on Amazon is Christian

New children’s Book ‘The ABCs of Morality’ Aims to Counter ‘Progressive Literature Craze’

“’The ABC’s of Morality was created to combat the woke takeover of children’s literature with wholesomeness instead,’ she said. ‘It’s okay to be masculine! Bravery is good! Don’t fall for the trap of group think. Pursue virtue & wisdom!’”

*Copyright Infringement

Court Halts Sale of “Satan Shoes”

Judge orders Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes pulled from the market

“Nike’s lawyers had argued that ‘even sophisticated sneakerheads were confused,’ and that consumers were boycotting Nike as they felt that Nike was associated with Satan Shoes.

*Literary Industry

Loss of an Icon

Beverly Cleary, Legendary Children’s Book Buthor and Creator of Ramona Quimby, Dead at 104

“The author’s first book was ‘Henry Huggins,’ which was published in 1950 and became a quick success, setting a precedent for children’s fiction. She’d go on to publish over 40 more children’s books.”

*Journalism

A Glimpse into ISIS

Film on Undercover Journalist Baiting and Exposing ISIS Recruiter gets US Release

“Using the pseudonym Mélodie, the journalist delved into the online world of extremism to ‘grasp the mindset of soldiers who spent their days torturing, stealing, raping, killing, and their nights staring into their computers and bragging.’”

*Journalism

While U.S. Media Fights to “Cancel” People, Independent Russian Media Fights to Survive

Russian Newspaper Fights on Despite Threats and Attacks

“‘This is the use of military-grade non-lethal poisonous substances to warn the paper’s staff or as revenge on them,’ says Muratov, a grey-bearded 59-year-old who since 1995 has served several times as Novaya Gazeta’s editor-in-chief.”

*Defamation

Brazilian Pres not Immune to Civil Liability

Bolsonaro Ordered to Pay ‘Moral Damages’ to Journalist

“The group Journalists Against Harassment said on Twitter: ‘Great day for women journalists. Great day for professional journalism.'”

*Amazonannigans

Amazon Allegedly Fighting Dirty

Fired, Interrogated, Disciplined: Amazon Warehouse Organizers Allege Year of Retaliation

“It was already a pretty intense conversation. But it became very clear they were trying to intimidate me.”

*Amazonannigans

Can’t Trust the Reviews!

Italians Stay Afloat By Faking It On Amazon

“Tens of thousands of people have joined dedicated Amazon channels on the Telegram instant messaging site where anonymous intermediaries sign people up to write glowing five-star reviews for products in return for financial reward.”

*Cancel Culture

One of our sons LOVED the Captain Underpants books! They helped develop his love of reading!

‘Captain Underpants’ Book Pulled for ‘Passive Racism,’ Author Apologizes and Vows to Donate Sales

“The book follows a pair of friends who travel from 500,001 B.C. to 2222, where they meet a martial arts instructor who teaches them kung fu and they learn principles found in Chinese philosophy.”

*More Cancel Culture

Those Who Don’t Learn From History…Want to Destroy It.

Oxford Dusic Professors Deem Sheet Music ‘Colonialist,’ say Curriculum Needs to be ‘Decolonized’

“The same faculty also reportedly questioned whether the current curriculum was complicit in ‘white supremacy,’ pointing to the program’s focus on ‘white European music from the slave period.'”

*Amazonannigans

Another SLAP for Amazon

Amazon Illegally Fired two Employees, Labor Board Finds

“Amazon tried to silence workers and it hasn’t worked. We’re actually stronger than ever. Organizing continues to grow at Amazon.”

See the link below for all past topics and winning stories. Only 500 participants are allowed per contest so don’t delay if you wanna play!

WE CAN’T *WAIT* TO SEE WHERE YOUR IMAGINATION TAKES US!

1st Place $300 + a Book Publishing Package from BookLocker.com! (Value: $875)

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 80 other prizes!

We’d LOVE to have you join us!! 🙂

Read More "In The News" Here.

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.