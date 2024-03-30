Amazon Bans a Book After Author Simply Updates Description, and MUCH MORE! – In The News – 03/29/2024

Amazon AI could block your book!

Amazon Attacks Author’s Autonomy (with AI)!

“When I updated my product description – only the product description, and nothing else – I had to, technically, re-upload my book. At which point Amazon promptly blocked it. And gave me no reason why.”

In legal terms, this is known as a private entity acting as an “agent” of the government, which means Constitutional protections apply.

Supreme Court leans against limiting Biden administration contacts with social media platforms

“The case was one of two the court heard Monday about the practice known as ‘jawboning,’ in which the government leans on private parties to do what it wants, sometimes with the implicit threat of adverse consequences if demands are not met.”

Would YOU hire a lawyer who hadn’t passed the bar?

Why passing the bar exam will no longer be a requirement to become an attorney in Washington state

“The exam ‘disproportionately and unnecessarily blocks marginalized groups from entering the practice of law’ and is ‘at best minimally effective for ensuring competent lawyers…'”

GOOD FOR ALABAMA!!

Alabama considers banning teacher-led discussion of gender identity in public schools: ‘Not age appropriate’

“In addition, an amendment was added that would prohibit school employees from displaying flags or other symbols representing a sexual or gender identity on public school property.”

P*rn websites fleeing states with age verification laws.

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues p*rn companies for violating state’s age verification law

“PornHub has taken a similar course of action in other states with age verification laws by blocking access to the site altogether.”

WSJ journalist in Russian prison 1 year now.

Evan Gershkovich marks one year imprisoned in Russia as friends can only wait for ‘nightmare’ to end

“Gershkovich, the American-born son of Soviet immigrants, was detained on March 29, 2023, during a reporting trip in Yekaterinburg, the fourth-largest city in Russia, and accused of being a spy.”

And here in the U.S., this is is what happens if you dare to report the truth about Jan 6.

Journalist recounts being shackled, placed in cell with meth dealer over Jan. 6 misdemeanor charges

“They took me to the courthouse, handed me over to the U.S. Marshals, and that’s where they put the leg chains, the belt chain, chained my wrist to my stomach, and then sat me in a jail cell with a meth dealer.”

Comedians are no longer funny, thanks to WOKENESS.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon says leftist comedians ‘lost their sting’ by protecting ideology

“‘They don’t see these things as being funny; they see them as being good and true and [that] we need these things,’ he continued.”

Black author bullied by The View host.

Sunny Hostin accuses Black author arguing for ‘colorblind America’ of being ‘used as a pawn by the right’

“Your argument for colorblindness, I think it’s something that the right has co-opted, and so many in the Black community…believed that you are being used as a pawn by the right and that you are charlatan of sorts…”

We’ve been saying it for a while now: “Artificial” Intelligence has human bias baked in.

Gemini fallout: Former Google employee warns of ‘terrifying patterns’ in company’s AI algorithms

“Bias can also enter an AI system in other ways. Because these large language models (LLMs) have massive amounts of text plugged into the system to train it, companies like Google do not have the tools or time to review all the data.”

Read More "In The News" Here.